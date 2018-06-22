Sorry, George Will, but no. Voting Democrat because you don’t like Trump is absolutely imbecil

Once upon a time, bow-tied ‘conservative’ titans roamed the Earth. They were staples of every Sunday news show for decades, their magazines and columns defined the bland, soft spoken, country-club civility of the modern GOP, and their opinions became the de facto right-of-center stance on …virtually everything. George Will and Bill Kristol spent half a lifetime in the anti-Democrat catbird seat and they (along with Fred Barnes) became the avatars of the “acceptable” Republican.

During this time, we were treated to the non-conservative presidencies of George Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama. While some of those Presidents were certainly better than others, they were – to a man – big government, tax-and-spend leaders prone to over-regulation. For folks like Will and Kristol, the (D) or (R) after the named seemed to be far more important that the largely interchangeable policies. To put it bluntly; they talked a good game, but they ended up accomplishing little that advanced the causes in which they claimed to believe.

Gradually, though, things began to change. The political landscape shifted dramatically during the Obama years. …And the Wills and Kristols either didn’t notice or didn’t care.

They gleefully stood against the allegedly-doomed Trump candidacy, proclaimed him a political failure before he even secured the nomination, and were eagerly awaiting Hillary Clinton’s 8 year reign of terror. One assumes that the plan was, once again, to spend Clinton’s two-term presidency generating columns and income with a series of complaints about whatever she happened to be doing.

Then Donald Trump won.

Suddenly, George Will & Bill Kristol (whose status among conservatives had already been on the wane) found themselves persona non grata. Donald Trump – a boorish outsider who hadn’t paid his ‘political dues’ – dared to usurp their erudite platitudes. They began hopping around various networks as they tried to find new homes for their brand of mealy-mouthed opposition, the voters that gave them a career moved on, and they got really, really, angry about it.

Since his inauguration, both Will and Kristol have been railing against a President who has implemented policies which (with a few notable exceptions) they had claimed to support throughout their careers. Kristol’s twitter feed has been an anti-Trump, barely-Republican, screed for close to two years.

Now, Will has let the mask slip as well. He says that if you care about your country, you’ll vote for Democrats in November – all in an effort to ‘quarantine’ the President.