Or maybe it just took a little confidence, a little effort, and lot of rejecting Obama’s liberal views on taxes and regulation

Sorry, Obama. Apparently Trump DOES have a ‘magic wand’...

For most of Obama’s eight years, the employment numbers were dismal and stagnant. Despite all the stimulus spending and alleged “shovel ready jobs” Unemployment was way up, growth was almost impossibly slow, and no one within the President’s administration seemed to have any genuine interest in making things better.

We were told, on multiple occasions, that Americans had to accept this condition as “the new normal.”  Manufacturing jobs were never coming back, and it would take years of labor-training to turn this mess around – if it could be turned around at all.

Donald Trump, Obama said in June of 2016, would need a magic wand to make it happen. As The Hill reported:

During a PBS town hall that aired Wednesday, Obama referenced Trump’s promise to bring back jobs to the United States when talking about manufacturing.

“Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What exactly are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said.

“He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer.”

Here’s the video:

Well…  Looks like the President has a magic wand after all…

Or maybe it just took a little confidence, a little effort, and lot of rejecting Obama’s liberal views on taxes and regulation.

