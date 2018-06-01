Sorry, Obama. Apparently Trump DOES have a ‘magic wand’...

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--June 1, 2018
For most of Obama’s eight years, the employment numbers were dismal and stagnant. Despite all the stimulus spending and alleged “shovel ready jobs” Unemployment was way up, growth was almost impossibly slow, and no one within the President’s administration seemed to have any genuine interest in making things better.
We were told, on multiple occasions, that Americans had to accept this condition as “the new normal.” Manufacturing jobs were never coming back, and it would take years of labor-training to turn this mess around – if it could be turned around at all.
Donald Trump, Obama said in June of 2016, would need a magic wand to make it happen. As The Hill reported:
During a PBS town hall that aired Wednesday, Obama referenced Trump’s promise to bring back jobs to the United States when talking about manufacturing.
“Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What exactly are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said.
“He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer.”
Here’s the video:
Pres. Obama on Donald Trump: "The answer is he doesn't have an answer." #POTUSonNewsHour https://t.co/0XtuCDJvAx— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 2, 2016
Well… Looks like the President has a magic wand after all…
334,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since the election.— Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) June 1, 2018
The US unemployment rate has fallen to an 18-year low of 3.8% with 223,000 new jobs added in May! This month’s #JobsReport is something that we can ALL celebrate.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 1, 2018
#JobsReport: Where the jobs are pic.twitter.com/2S4FHtj5DA— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 1, 2018
Or maybe it just took a little confidence, a little effort, and lot of rejecting Obama’s liberal views on taxes and regulation.
