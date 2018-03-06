South Africa’s new leftist parliament votes to take property from whites and give it to blacks . . .

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--March 6, 2018
There are lefties, social justice warriors and woke types celebrating this on social media, but then you’d expect that. The left isn’t big on property rights, and it’s very fashionable these days to hate on white people just for being white. Toss in the fact that a lot of this land was obtained under a genuinely racist and evil system, and you can see how there’d be the impulse to want to just take it away from them out of sheer revenge.
A responsible system doesn’t do that, of course, because apartheid ended decades ago and you can’t go back retroactively and convict people of crimes for what happened under a now-defunct system that they may have only lived under, not necessarily participated in. Plus, there are all kind of problems involved with simply taking something that belongs to someone, even with compensation, let alone without. So no, a responsible system doesn’t do something like this.
But South Africa under today’s African National Congress is not a responsible system, so here we are:
South Africa‘s parliament has passed a motion to seize land from white farmers without paying them compensation.
Passed by an overwhelming majority of 241 votes to 83 votes against, the proposal to amend Section 25 of the constitution would allow expropriation of land without any financial recompense.
It was put forward by the radical left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, whose leader Julius Malema told the country’s parliament: “We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land.”
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) amended but supported the motion. The party has promised reforms to address the racial disparities in land ownership which persist more than two decades after the end of apartheid.
South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said he would speed up the transfer of land from white to black owners after his inauguration two weeks ago.
But he stressed it must be conducted in a manner which preserved food production and security.
Speaking to the National Council of Provinces in televised remarks earlier this week, Mr Ramaphosa said he wants talks on the contentious topic to avoid panic.
But he said he aimed to resolve the issue of racial disparities in property ownership “once and for all.”
Ramaphosa is a left-wing radical so extreme that he would make Nelson Mandela blush, although Mandela was philosophically much more radical than people realize. His peaceful resistance of apartheid was admirable on a personal level, but all the while his wife Winnie was setting fire to tires and putting them around people’s necks - and Mandela’s ANC shamelessly aligned itself with the Soviet Union while it still could.
Even so, Ramaphosa is a whole different breed of ANC radical, every bit as disinterested in the rights of the white majority as F.W. deKlerk once was of the black majority when whites held all the power. He believes it doesn’t matter in the slightest that someone paid for a piece of property, or has cared for it and paid taxes on it for decades. Only race matters to him, and racial justice takes whatever form he decides he wants it to take.
The evil of apartheid was that people of different races were not treated equally under the law. The left still clings to the idea that doing this in reverse is somehow OK because it’s a form of reparation. What it really does is promulgate the very evil that caused all the problems in the first place. If South Africa wants to finally get to racial healing, they’ve chosen the wrong guy to lead the effort.
