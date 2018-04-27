WhatFinger
South Korea’s Foreign Minister: ‘clearly credit goes to President Trump’—CNN hardest hit

South Korea’s Foreign Minister: ‘clearly credit goes to President Trump’ – CNN hardest hit.
Earlier, we talked a bit about how crestfallen the Democrats, the NeverTrumpers, and their media allies are.  The possible end of the Korean War has ruined their day.  Most of the usual press outlets are doing what they can to play down the President’s involvement in current historic events. Most are trying to make sure you know that they’re observing President Trump’s role in the Korean peace process with an intense degree of skepticism – a stance we know would never have been considered if Barack Obama had achieved, or even attempted, such a feat.

I have a hunch the CNN bullpen is a pretty miserable place today

A quick spin around Twitter and you’ll see people claiming that maybe the never-ending war wasn’t all that bad, and that Trump had nothing to do with Kim Jong Un’s sudden change of heart.

Unfortunately, Christiane Amanpour is there to set them right.  As you watch the following clip, remember; she’s with CNN.  Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the network heads watched this…

I have a hunch the CNN bullpen is a pretty miserable place today.  …More so than usual, that is.

 

