Southwest Pacific Islands Defying Sea Rise Alarmists

Despite a rapid local sea level rise nearly 3 times the global mean (1.8 mm/yr), 15 of 28 studied atoll islands in the southwest Pacific increased in shoreline area during 2005 to 2015, according to a new study. For the 3 islands that experienced extreme shoreline erosion, with one atoll island even ‘disappearing’, a category 5 cyclone was identified as the most likely casual factor. Consequently, the authors concluded that ‘the dramatic impacts of climate change felt on coastlines and people across the Pacific are still anecdotal.’ 1

The study examined the shoreline of twenty-eight islands in the Funafuti Atoll between 2005 and 2015. Most of the islands remained stable, experiencing slight acceleration or erosion or a combination of both over time. Over the 10 year study period, 13 of 28 studied islands had a net decrease in area. The remaining 15 of 28 islands had a net increase in area, with a range from negligible values to a 5.05% growth on Falafatu 2

These folks aren’t the first researchers to claim growth on these islands. Paul Kench and colleagues analyzed shoreline change in all 101 islands in the nation of Tuvalu. Results highlighted a net increase in land area of 2.9% in eight of nine atolls. 3

This was a follow-on of earlier work by Kench and others that had shown area gains not only for Tuvalu but the Marshall Islands and a number of other Pacific islands. 4

In spite of these researchers work, journalists from major new outlets report in panicked tones that the island nations are vanishing because of climate change. Their dispatches are often filled with raw emotion and suggest that residents are fleeing atolls swiftly sinking into the sea. No doubt residents are leaving the Marshall Islands, but it is not because of climate change reports Bjorn Lomborg.5

Here’s a very recent example:

Damien Cave, the New York Times Australian bureau chief, writes a heart-rendering story with great personal touches about how the Solomon Islands are being ‘swallowed by the sea.’ 6