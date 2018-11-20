Our paganistic media and entertainment industries reinforce this destructive curriculum and our elected leaders shamelessly live out greedy, and self-centered careers

Spare The Rod, Spoil The System

In today’s aristocracy, there is ample evidence that there are no consequences for the politically connected and the very wealthy. Since time immemorial, lousy behavior without consequences usually escalates to worse behavior and on and on and on. The downward evolution in such a society and what we are witnessing in America today is that movies that were once rated R are now rated PG, what was once seen as deplorable becomes acceptable and what was once shocking becomes mundane.

Can you imagine what the fallout would be if say fifty years ago it was discovered that the IRS used its power to take away the freedom of American citizens because of religious beliefs? Or if American citizens were wiretapped, investigated and imprisoned because they believed in the United States Constitution? But today, these are the realities that have obliterated any notion of equal justice under the law and then vanish from the American consciousness as fast as a raindrop in the Sahara Desert. Crimes are justified and explained away. I’m reminded of an interview then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave on “Meet the Press” in November 2013 where she was asked about the repeated statements made by her as well as President Obama regarding Obamacare and one’s ability to keep one’s doctor which turned out to be false. Pelosi responded by saying,” It’s not that it’s not correct nor here nor there. How do we go forward?” Pelosi’s response to going forward is the gold standard of dysfunctional behavior and a phrase that is so often repeatedly made when a politician has been caught in a blatant lie or as the creator of a failed program. Yes, I’ve been caught with a private server in my home, paying for false evidence to deceive a FISA court judge, but let’s forget all of that and “Move Forward.”

Our political system has done a superb job of moving forward without addressing and correcting the bad behavior, and how is that working out? Our universities teach our future generations that there is no such thing as objective truth; that there is no God and no final judgment. Our paganistic media and entertainment industries reinforce this destructive curriculum and our elected leaders shamelessly live out greedy, and self-centered careers which is the source of so much suffering, poverty, and injustice.

“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” We fully understand that our universities indoctrinate our future leaders with liberal ideology that mocks conservative ideals and promotes self-fulfillment above responsibility. And yet, we not only encourage our children to attend these institutions but watch as they become indentured servants to a financial lending system that will use the best years of their lives to increase the profits of the mega-wealthy we complain about. And we wonder why our younger generation no longer trusts our judgment or way of life. There is a quote in a 1995 movie, The Usual Suspects that says, “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” The pervasive leftist movement with the full support of the propaganda media vilifies patriots and celebrates anti-American personalities and has mastered the art of meticulously burning down segments of our conservative society while putting the used matches and an empty gas can in our hands for the consumption of our children. What is missing in all of this are consequences. Consequences to the universities, politicians, media and any other entity that harms the people of America. It is only when we as a society decide not to move forward and take a stand to make the necessary sacrifices and divvy out appropriate penalties for actions we find deplorable that any real chance for positive change can occur.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.