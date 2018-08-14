Violent and at times hysterical reaction to a reform movement is understandable. Stakes are huge, at the moment a key player is Special Counsel Mueller. He may not be an evil man, but his role as prosecutor of heretics for the Deep State is

Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Grand Inquisitor?



The description of Mueller as the “Grand Inquisitor” is being used, but that job description included the privilege of state murder. Minus that but with his dedication to persecution Mueller is right up there with the most unreasonable prosecutors in history. This article attempts to review similar figures, political conditions and how today’s political hysteria may end. Already, the Special Counsel has had political and legal condemnation. Its setup based upon false application was corrupt and it has exceeded its original mandate. Prosecution has morphed to persecution. For political imperatives.

In November 2017, Congressman Louie Gohmert wrote a lengthy report calling for the end of the Special Counsel’s “Kafka-esque” persecutions. The following paragraph sums it up: “I was one of the few who were NOT surprised when Mueller started selecting his assistants in the Special Counsel’s office who had reputations for being bullies, for indicting people who were not guilty of the charges, for forcing people toward bankruptcy running up their attorney’s fees (while bullies in the Special Counsel’s enjoy an apparently endless government budget), or by threatening innocent family members with prosecution so the Special Counsel’s victim would agree to anything to prevent the Kafka-esque prosecutors from doing more harm to their families.” Unfortunately this is too similar to failings of law in Medieval England, as described by historian Ian Mortimer: “There are very few checks and balances in the system. Hence there is a great deal of corruption in the system. In 1366 the sheriff of Yorkshire, Thomas Musgrave, is accused of malicious arrest, wrongful imprisonment, extortion, and the entrapment of an innocent man through employment of a packed jury. What he is up to is an old game played by sheriffs for centuries. He has seized one of his enemy’s servants. Tortured the man until he was almost dead, and forced him to confess to a series of felonies. He has then forced him to turn approver [accuser], appealing his master of complicity in all his crimes, allowing the sheriff to proceed legally against the master, his enemy.”

Mueller’s “extorted evidence” Current discussions about Mueller’s blatant ploy uses the term “extorted evidence”. Then, on July 30th, distinguished law professor, Alan Dershowitz discussed the outrage and pointed out that Mueller’s tactic is to force Manafort to condemn Trump to avoid going to prison. In May, Judge Ellis noted that Mueller not only needed to have the witness “sing”, but also to “compose”. Great pressure could create the “evidence” that the Deep State needs to treasonously depose President Trump. In Stalin’s Soviet Union the Procurator General was the top legal position. As such, Andrei Vyshinsky presided over the infamous “show trails” of the 1930s. While uttering many outrageous accusations, his best line was “Give me a man and I will find the crime.” Mueller is not necessarily a bad man. Indeed, he is a decorated former combat soldier, but the current intense political struggle requires a relentless inquisitor. In societies that had the privilege of state murder, the most infamous terrorist of prosecution was Torquemada. Appointed by the Holy Office of the Inquisition, a Spanish chronicler celebrated him as the “hammer of heretics”. A long imposition of authoritarian government had been at last met by opposition and the reaction was brutal. Intrusive movements have had many inspiring labels that included the “Genius of the Emperor” in Roman times, the “Infallibility of the Pope”, and the “Divine Right of Kings”. It is appropriate to have a definition of authoritarian ambition that works in any century and in any political culture. That which is not prohibited, is compulsory is an elegant description of every radical ambition since bureaucracies began.

Continued below... The long-running experiment in authoritarian government is old, bitter and at times hysterical The latest and no less deplorable experiment began as Marxism at around 1900 and in the “civilized” world the same movement by control freaks has been successful under a different flag. Initially described as Fabian Socialism, it enabled remarkable intrusion. Under today’s banner of Political Correctness anything can be attacked. Whereby anything from drinking straws to the economy and even to the temperature of the nearest planet must be controlled. Popular uprisings have been around so long as there have been large differences between the governing classes and ordinary people. As reviewed in 1975 by Barbara Bell, such uprisings in Ancient Egypt forced dynastic changes. The key was that the palace guards were “of the people” and not part of the governing classes. The palace guards laid down their spears, as with East German border guards laying down their AK-47s with the fall of the Berlin Wall. History suggests that this political uprising is only in its early stages. The long-running experiment in authoritarian government is old, bitter and at times hysterical. This as well as resorting to unethical as well as unconstitutional means are signs of that today’s authoritarians are just plain losing it. Their overweening intolerance of the “deplorables” as well as the undeclared civil war upon ordinary taxpayers suffered a shocking setback on the last big election. It may not win on the election in November. It is a natural political change and as with past examples provoked a furious, even incoherent reaction by hitherto never-threatened governing classes. Taking extraordinary steps, senior people in the FBI and DOJ employed their unique powers to work against Trump’s campaign. Then, to use this vast power to depose an elected leader is without precedent over at least 200 years of parliamentary traditions in England, Canada or the US. The urgency to defeat heresy is as important as it was when Torquemada was the prosecutor of official terror. Today’s agent of the privileged establishment’s reaction to the heresy of opposition is Mueller. While the tool of destroying careers and families is ancient, the best comparison is to Archbishop Laud and his Star Chamber in the 1630s. A period when ordinary people had had enough of in-your-face and in-your-wallet government. But indifference to entrenched authority provoked career and family ending punishments. Beyond confiscatory fines, the politically incorrect had their ears cropped and faces branded.

US authoritarians running a cold civil war against ordinary citizens Laud was the executive behind the authoritarian Charles I and his “Personal Rule” whereby he spent lavishly without recourse to Parliament. It was also known as the Eleven Years’ Tyranny. England’s great reformation dealt with Laud and Charles but suffered a bloody civil war. The reformation was finally accomplished in 1688 with the “Glorious Revolution” that peacefully ended absolutist government. After so many decades of US authoritarians running a cold civil war against ordinary citizens, the differences between the two sides prompted another popular uprising. The provocative difference has been the extravagance of the governing classes that have thrived while “take-home” pay has been declining. Net of inflation, this is down by some 3 percent over 30 years. Retired civil servants make more money than working taxpayers. The last such uprising was prompted by similar forces and in bringing down the Berlin Wall and Communism was successful. With Obama, the Deep State had the greatest salesman in history. His administration increased America’s debt by an amount greater than all previous administrations. “Eight Years’ Tyranny?” The violent and at times hysterical reaction to a reform movement is understandable. The stakes are huge and at the moment a key player is Special Counsel Mueller. And as noted above, he may not be an evil man, but his role as prosecutor of heretics for the Deep State is. Donald Trump did not create the reformation, but his banner “Draining the Swamp” is appropriate. As in the early 1600s, the popular uprising is natural, becoming more widespread and in the US has President Trump as its executive. It will be successful and Mueller as persecutor of heresy will fail, along with other agents of authoritarianism. It can be called a new bull market for common sense.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Bob Hoye has been researching investments for decades, which eventually included the history of financial and political markets. He considers now to be the most fascinating time for both since the Great Reformation of the 1600s. Bob casts a caustic eye on all promotions and, having a degree in geophysics, is severely critical of the audacity that a committee can “manage” not just the economy, but also the temperature of the nearest planet. He has had articles published in major financial journals and, as a speaker, has amused assemblies in a number of cities, from London to Zurich to Tokyo.