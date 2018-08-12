Spending millions bailing out coal and nuclear producers will send consumer bills soaring

From The Wall Street Journal to the Los Angeles Times, electric grid operators to economic analysts, natural gas producers to renewable energy advocates, Democrats to Republicans — it’s hard to find anyone who supports bailing out unprofitable coal and nuclear plants at the expense of consumers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It may seem that Americans don’t agree on much these days, but just about everyone agrees that government intervention in electricity markets is a bad idea.

But the Trump administration is considering a proposal to do just that.

First, some background. The United States leads the world in natural gas production, and the resource’s ready availability and advantages as a fuel source have made it an appealing choice for electricity providers.

So much so that it’s become the leading source of power generation in the United States, powering nearly one in three homes and delivering a win-win situation for consumers and power generators.

On the consumer side, clean, natural gas-supplied power has lowered utility costs for homes and businesses while driving carbon emissions to 25-year lows.

On the power producer side, natural gas has enhanced the reliability and resilience of America’s electric power system.

Bottom line: Natural gas has earned its share in power markets, and those markets are succeeding in providing affordable, reliable electricity to consumers.

It’s a clear case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Only unprofitable coal and nuclear plants, struggling to compete with ascendant natural gas, disagree. Rather than compete fair and square in the free market, nuclear and coal companies are seeking bailouts in several states and now at the national level.

U.S. homes and businesses should not have to pay to prop up specific fuel sources, but a new study shows they could be on the hook for up to $17 billion per year – whether in taxes or higher electricity rates – if bailouts move forward.

U.S. manufacturers, who have enjoyed an economy-boosting renaissance thanks to affordable energy, are under no illusions about the impact.