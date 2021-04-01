STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES

By the same reasoning, I don’t need a doctorate in public policy to recognize that the current level of illegal immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border is not just unsustainable, but downright dangerous for all concerned. I can see from video clips, both authorized and unauthorized, that the processing and containment facilities at the border are totally inadequate, inhumane, and dangerous even though the Biden administration is doing its best to keep the media and others from reporting the true facts.

There is a big difference between being ignorant and being stupid. An ignorant person simply lacks knowledge, information, or training. A stupid person lacks good decision-making skills and basic common sense. For example, I am totally ignorant of welding protocol, but I’m not stupid. I have the common sense to know that welding can be a dangerous activity.

Willfully ignorant of what is really happening in our country

Fortunately, we have courageous U.S. Senators like Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Lindsay Graham, and others who are willing to make a trip to the border to see for themselves what is going on, and then report to the public. The reality is that no matter how much the Biden-Harris administration tries to hide the facts from Congress and the American public, they will not succeed because American citizens are much smarter than we are given credit for.

If it was just Biden and Harris orchestrating the chaos at our southern border, we could chalk it up to pure ignorance or stupidity and try to appeal to their “sense of reason,” but it isn’t just the President and Vice-President implementing these dangerous immigration policies. It’s all the Democrats in Congress, and the many socialists and Marxist-leaning cabinet members and advisors who support these hellacious immigration policies. And to what end?

Considering that both Biden and Harris have law degrees, I am assuming they have read the U.S. Constitution at least a few times, if not actually studied it. The U.S. Constitution clearly sets out what the three co-equal branches of the federal government can or cannot do. U.S. Presidents can create Executive Orders to implement policy, but not to create or change federal law. With the signing of at least 60 Executive Orders so far, Biden is acting more like a dictator than an American President.

While some may give Biden the benefit of the doubt and surmise that he is acting out of ignorance, I believe he is acting out of deliberate malice toward the 75 million Americans who still do not believe him when he claims he only wants “unity” for our country. I also believe the real Biden-Harris agenda is to consolidate power in the Executive Branch, and that most of the “going big and fast” in their first 100 days has to do with creating so much distraction and chaos that Americans won’t notice what’s really happening. After doing very little that could be called remarkable in the 36 years Joe Biden served in Congress, he has now set out to create a legacy for himself by turning our democratic republic into a fascist form of government with only two classes of people, those in power – the elitists—and those dependent on the government for everything in life. This is happening by design, not out of ignorance or stupidity.

So, what can patriotic Americans do? We can educate, inform, and equip ourselves to engage in the most important fight of our lives, the fight for liberty and freedom as American citizens. While helping to fund conservative causes and candidates is important, it does not replace our duty as concerned citizens to get involved personally in city, county, and state politics. No longer can any American afford to say they are “not political.” The Biden-Harris agenda, if fully implemented, will absolutely change our country forever. If you love your country and treasure your individual freedoms as described in the U.S. Constitution, you must get involved in the political fight to protect those freedoms before it is too late. Getting involved may mean you need to run for a seat on your local city council or a seat in your state legislature. Or maybe you need to become a precinct captain or an office volunteer for your local Republican headquarters. The only way that our federal government became so powerful was because American citizens became complacent, and in some cases, “willfully ignorant “of what is really happening in our country.