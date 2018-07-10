SUCCESS: All 12 boys and their coach are safely out of the cave in Thailand

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--July 10, 2018
World | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
You prayed. God answered. People worked hard and took tremendous risks. All because every life matters.
And in the end, not a single life was lost, nor was anyone forced to spend months in a cave in Thailand waiting for the waters to recede.
This is great news, and hopefully it’s one of those rare events that unites us all in celebrating good work well done, and a great result:
After surviving 17 days inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the final members of a Thai boys soccer team and their coach were rescued Tuesday, officials said.
After two days of rescue operations, only four of the 12 boys and the coach remained in need of rescue entering Tuesday. The final boy and the team’s 25-year-old coach were taken from the cave at 6:50 p.m. local time, about 8.5 hours after Tuesday’s efforts began.
The Thai navy confirmed the news followed by their slogan “Hooyah!”
The navy described the rescues as nothing short of miraculous.
About 30 minutes after the rescues concluded, officials were still waiting for the remaining professional divers who had been staying with the team to emerge from the cave.
Ambulances carrying the first of the newly rescued boys were seen leaving the cave at about 5:55 p.m.
That boy, the ninth rescued from the cave, was then transported via helicopter to the nearby Chiang Rai hospital as volunteers on the ground cheered and clapped.
Those rescued Tuesday will be joining their teammates in the hospital. Thai Navy SEALS expressed confidence that the entire team would be reunited by the evening.
Nothing short of miraculous. You should take that literally. Because it’s literally true.
Of course, in order to access God’s miracles, we have to be obedient in following His instructions to get them. For these boys to attempt the dives that were necessary to get them out was truly extraordinary. Remember, none of them could even swim, let alone underwater dive, let alone attempt a dive this difficult on their very first attempt.
You’ll do a lot of things when you’re life’s on the line, of course, but it still takes a lot of courage and a lot of faith.
I’m glad to say the United States helped in the effort, but mostly I’m glad they’re all out, and they’re all going to be OK.
Praise God, and kudos to everyone who helped make this happen.
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain
Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.