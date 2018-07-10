SUCCESS: All 12 boys and their coach are safely out of the cave in Thailand

After surviving 17 days inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the final members of a Thai boys soccer team and their coach were rescued Tuesday, officials said.

After two days of rescue operations, only four of the 12 boys and the coach remained in need of rescue entering Tuesday. The final boy and the team’s 25-year-old coach were taken from the cave at 6:50 p.m. local time, about 8.5 hours after Tuesday’s efforts began.

The Thai navy confirmed the news followed by their slogan “Hooyah!”

The navy described the rescues as nothing short of miraculous.

About 30 minutes after the rescues concluded, officials were still waiting for the remaining professional divers who had been staying with the team to emerge from the cave.

Ambulances carrying the first of the newly rescued boys were seen leaving the cave at about 5:55 p.m.

That boy, the ninth rescued from the cave, was then transported via helicopter to the nearby Chiang Rai hospital as volunteers on the ground cheered and clapped.

Those rescued Tuesday will be joining their teammates in the hospital. Thai Navy SEALS expressed confidence that the entire team would be reunited by the evening.