Among all enemies, foreign and domestic, of the United States, there is none greater, nor more imminently threatening, than the Swamp creatures in Washington D.C., that aim to destroy an American President

Sun rise over the Swamp



As the media battles pitting dueling, partisan strategists, talking over each other as they debate – if belching non sequitur talking-points is debating – the significance of this White House firing or hiring, or evidence of collusion or not, touting this “bombshell” announcement or that debunking of it, all this white noise ringing in our ears has, to many, become sound fury signifying nothing. And we, many, are growing weary of it.

Meanwhile, from the Washington Examiner, as much a GOPe shill site as the Washington Post carries water for the DNC, we read this: “Special counsel Robert Mueller and his prosecutors have invoked an unusual ‘conspiracy to defraud the government’ charge to ensnare a Russian cyber network and could use the same legal strategy to go after President Trump and his associates, even if the conspiracy is not linked to a criminal act.” By that standard of justice, a significant percentage of the American citizenry could – if they had the means – charge the federal government with conspiracy to defraud the nation, multiple times over, across decades. Beginning with, say, the 1960s, here are but a few examples of government fraud: Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty (making people dependent on government);

Nixon-Kissinger’s “peace with honor” in the Vietnam War (by abandoning the South Vietnamese);

Nixon’s War on Drugs (over 65,000 U.S. deaths in 2016 alone, in a war lost);

Bill Clinton’s finger wag, “I didn’t have sex with that woman” and the puppet show called impeachment that meant nothing;

George Bush I says “read my lips, no new taxes,” and yet there were;

George Bush II, and the elusive Iraq Weapons of Mass Destruction;

the Internal Revenue Service’s (who does it serve?) effort to stymie Tea Party organizations (and Lois Learner still draws a pension);

Eric Holder’s “Fast & Furious” fiasco that armed drug cartels in Mexico that killed innocent Mexican civilians in the crossfire – hundreds of them;

Obama’s fraud that “you can keep your doctor and your premiums won’t increase”;

the Benghazi fiasco (Operation Zero Footprint);

the Clinton private server and all her missing emails, followed by the phony F.B.I. “interview” of Clinton, not under oath and with no notes;

retrieved, mishandled, classified emails from Clinton (that would land any U.S. military service person in federal prison, for years);

Uranium One and the kickback connection to the Clinton Foundation;

and, the never-ending Trump-Russian Collusion Investigation staffed by a cadre of whip smart D.C. lawyers, most of whom contributed to the Clinton Campaign.

Now, according to the Examiner, comes the notion that Robert Mueller III may invoke an “unusual ‘conspiracy to defraud the government’ charge,” which is laughable coming from an ad hoc biased cabal, appointed by a government with a serial pattern of defrauding the public, without consequence to the perps. They all walk, scot-free – with nice pensions.



All this history – easily accessible today because Al Gore invented the internet – is midwife to the birth of a new meaning to an old word: Swamp. It’s in the American vernacular now. It’s become the linguistic tonal opposite of “the Gentleman from Illinois” or “the Gentle lady from New York.” When sixth graders plan a visit to the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida, the National Park Service offers an orientation booklet entitled “Swamp Water And Me Program” – or at least they used to. It part it reads:

Continued below... To summarize the advice given to the 6th Graders before visiting the literal swamp: Don’t go there if you don’t feel comfortable doing it; If you decide to go, prepare for the ordeal; And beware of the dangers that lurk there. For Trump, and the too few Republican politicians in D.C. who stand firmly with him, that’s good advice. Watching from the outside, we Americans are learning just how treacherous and determined the effort underway is to remove Donald Trump from office. And more of us are reaching a firm conclusion as it continues. It is this: Among all enemies, foreign and domestic, of the United States, there is none greater, nor more imminently threatening, than the Swamp creatures in Washington D.C., that aim to destroy an American President. You know many of their names.

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.