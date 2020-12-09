Support and derision greet Texas motion to Supreme Court 

The Supreme Court has now ordered Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to respond to Texas’s motion to file a complaint against them regarding their States’ conduct of the 2020 elections by 3 p.m. Thursday, December 10.

President Trump has indicated he will seek leave to intervene in the case whilst Attorneys General for Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, and Louisiana have issued statements in support of Texas’s action.

The Texas filing was initially met with scorn and derision by: