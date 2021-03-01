Support Stand Up America Allow us to accomplish our 2021 goals

Democrats used the threat of riots to cement their election thievery.

The Democrat Congress is pushing to ram through election reform to guarantee election victory for the foreseeable future. Force states to allow early voting, make it illegal to clean voter rolls of deceased and/or non-residents, force states to allow vote-by-mail (H.R.1). They will open our borders, drop all voter ID requirements, legalize up to 22 million illegal aliens and register them to vote.

Pushing conformity and censorship (criminalizing political speech) and using surveillance and political coercion from Big Tech to achieve it.

They have dropped equality as a goal and now are demanding equity, equal outcomes for everyone, trashing the American dream.

Democrats are purging the military, intelligence and regulatory agencies, administrative offices, of anyone who is not thoroughly liberal.

With one signature, Biden has killed girls’ and women’s sports allowing boys to compete with girls and to use their locker rooms.

We have lost tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, just from Biden’s first week in office.

They have taken the road to full-on Communism and expect us to follow obediently.

