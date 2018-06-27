Kennedy’s departure has been rumored for well over a year, and the President’s team has announced that they will name a replacement before the midterm elections
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy resigns—here’s President Trump’s Supreme Court list
As if the Democrats Hadn’t had enough bad news from the Supreme Court this week, Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement. That means President Trump will get another bite at the SCOTUS apple -something which is sure to send leftists everywhere into anaphylactic shock. If you thought they were unhinged before, I suspect “we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”
Below is the message from Justice Kennedy
…And this may be a good time to once again examine the President’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees:
- Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
- Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
- Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida
- Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
- Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
- Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
- Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
- Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
- Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
- Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
- Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
- Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator
- Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah
- Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa
- Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
- Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
- William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
- Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
- David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
- Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
- Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
- Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
- Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)
- Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas
- Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma
Kennedy’s departure has been rumored for well over a year, and the President’s team has announced that they will name a replacement before the midterm elections, so you can bet they already have someone in mind. Here’s hoping we’ll be lucky enough to find and confirm another Gorsuch.
