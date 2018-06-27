Kennedy’s departure has been rumored for well over a year, and the President’s team has announced that they will name a replacement before the midterm elections

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy resigns—here’s President Trump’s Supreme Court list



As if the Democrats Hadn’t had enough bad news from the Supreme Court this week, Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement. That means President Trump will get another bite at the SCOTUS apple -something which is sure to send leftists everywhere into anaphylactic shock. If you thought they were unhinged before, I suspect “we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”

Below is the message from Justice Kennedy …And this may be a good time to once again examine the President’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees: Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma Kennedy's departure has been rumored for well over a year, and the President's team has announced that they will name a replacement before the midterm elections, so you can bet they already have someone in mind. Here's hoping we'll be lucky enough to find and confirm another Gorsuch.

