Jake Tapper hammers Ocasio-Cortez on how she’ll fund her $40 trillion plan; she has absolutely no idea



If geriatric coot Bernie Sanders is really going to run again in 2020, maybe he should pick Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his VP. They’re both socialists, they both have nebulous plans to give everything away, they both want massive tax hikes, and they both live their lives unencumbered by reality. OK, fine, that last point may be a bit snarky, but the rest is true. All their plans to make healthcare, college, and possibly even baseline incomes “free” involve massive tax increases, and neither of them has managed to outline a workable plan to confiscate that much wealth.

This empty suit is going to be in office As you’ll see below, “serious newsman” Jake Tapper wanted to know how Ocasio-Cortez intends to fund her $40 Trillion – that’s trillion with a ‘t’ – platform. He acknowledges that she’s called for a whopping $2 trillion in corporate tax hikes but wonders where she’s going to find the other $38 trillion. The response is the kind of meaningless, substance-free, drivel we’ve come to expect from her. If you’re saying to yourself “I didn’t hear anything that even approached and actual answer there,” congratulations. You’re 100% correct. She has absolutely no idea where she’ll get the money. Democrats, rejoice. This empty suit is going to be in office – probably for a couple of decades – and you’re going to have to deal with this kind of embarrassing non-answer the whole time.





