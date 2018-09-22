Tax Payer Rights

We now live in an era of manufactured rights: illegal alien rights, universal free healthcare rights, free college education rights, LBGTQ rights, right to choose rights, and a list of other rights only limited by one’s imagination. All of these so called rights come with a cost of implementation that must also be continually funded year after year. These alleged rights, for which someone else has to bear the financial burden, are another form of tyranny.

According to our Declaration of Independence, rights are endowed by our Creator and are equal, but definitively, a right is not a right if someone else has to pay for it! Although taxpayer rights are not endowed by our Creator, they are endorsed by our Constitution. It is long past time for us to hold our politicians accountable by telling them they must respect taxpayers’ rights or face the political consequences.

The idea that some people must pay for the benefits of others is foreign to our nation’s founding. This lethally flawed idea, instead, evolved out of the blood filled French Revolution to become solidified in the doctrines of Karl Marx and then forced upon our nation in the twentieth century. Conversely, the US Constitution declares1 that Congress only has the power to lay and collect taxes to provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare of the United States.2 The Constitution does not authorize any other type of spending and all of the post-ceding clauses, which come after common defense and general welfare, only clarify what common defense and general welfare mean.

It is from the common defense and general welfare clause that taxpayers derive their right not to pay for benefits, or alleged rights, that they do not receive. This basic concept is embedded in the definition of the words “common defense” and “general welfare”. The words “common” and “general” tell the story in their similar context. “Common” means: pertaining or belonging equally to the entire nation; and “general” means: common to most. Together, these two words convey the idea that if the benefit for congressionally authorized expenditures is not common to the entire nation, or at least common to most, it is unconstitutional spending for which our elected officials have no authorization.