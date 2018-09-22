Tax Payer Rights

By Matt Shipley —— Bio and Archives--October 11, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
We now live in an era of manufactured rights: illegal alien rights, universal free healthcare rights, free college education rights, LBGTQ rights, right to choose rights, and a list of other rights only limited by one’s imagination. All of these so called rights come with a cost of implementation that must also be continually funded year after year. These alleged rights, for which someone else has to bear the financial burden, are another form of tyranny.
According to our Declaration of Independence, rights are endowed by our Creator and are equal, but definitively, a right is not a right if someone else has to pay for it! Although taxpayer rights are not endowed by our Creator, they are endorsed by our Constitution. It is long past time for us to hold our politicians accountable by telling them they must respect taxpayers’ rights or face the political consequences.
The idea that some people must pay for the benefits of others is foreign to our nation’s founding. This lethally flawed idea, instead, evolved out of the blood filled French Revolution to become solidified in the doctrines of Karl Marx and then forced upon our nation in the twentieth century. Conversely, the US Constitution declares1 that Congress only has the power to lay and collect taxes to provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare of the United States.2 The Constitution does not authorize any other type of spending and all of the post-ceding clauses, which come after common defense and general welfare, only clarify what common defense and general welfare mean.
It is from the common defense and general welfare clause that taxpayers derive their right not to pay for benefits, or alleged rights, that they do not receive. This basic concept is embedded in the definition of the words “common defense” and “general welfare”. The words “common” and “general” tell the story in their similar context. “Common” means: pertaining or belonging equally to the entire nation; and “general” means: common to most. Together, these two words convey the idea that if the benefit for congressionally authorized expenditures is not common to the entire nation, or at least common to most, it is unconstitutional spending for which our elected officials have no authorization.
American taxpayers should not have to bear the burden for someone else’s benefit. Why should American taxpayers have to pay for people who decide that they are going to transgress American immigration law by illegally crossing our borders, or for students to receive a “free” college education, or for anyone to receive anything for which they do not work to obtain? These are all paving stones on the road to national bankruptcy, along with a myriad of policies and programs, funded by our national government, for which the benefits are neither common nor general, but instead are individual and specific.
Ethically and constitutionally, we, the taxpayers of the United States, should only have to pay for policies and programs that provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare. To do otherwise is congressional theft! Demand your taxpayer rights! Vote for political candidates who will not give your money away, and then hold them
CDR Matthew W. Shipley, graduated from Navy recruit training in January 1985, Electronics Technician “A” School in October 1985, Naval Academy Preparatory School in 1987 and the United States Naval Academy in 1991.
Shipley’s tours include Assistant Platoon Commander at SEAL Team EIGHT, test article Officer-in-Charge of a Mark V Special Operations Craft (SOC) at United States Special Operations Command, Operations Officer at Special Boat Unit TWENTY, Mk V SOC Liaison Officer to Special Operations Command European Command, Naval Special Warfare Task Unit (NSWTU) Commander for a Mediterranean Amphibious Ready Group, and Platoon Commander at SEAL Team EIGHT.
As a reservist, Shipley served as Executive Officer of Navy Reserve Naval Special Warfare Group TWO Detachment 309, as Executive Officer of SEAL Team THREE deployed to Fallujah, Iraq in 2006, as NSWTU Commander Manda Bay, Kenya in Oct 2006 – Mar 2007, and as the Commanding Officer of SEAL Unit EIGHTEEN in Little Creek, Virginia from Dec 2009 – Dec 2011. He retired from the US Navy in Jan 2013.
Shipley’s awards include: Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Defense Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and various unit, campaign and service awards.