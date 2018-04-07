Taxpayers applaud Kinew’s carbon tax delay to save Manitobans money

“The NDP and CTF may have different reasons for opposing the Pallister carbon tax, but, despite those differences, it’s important to keep an eye on the bottom line. Kinew’s delay of the carbon tax will save taxpayers millions,” said Todd MacKay, Prairie Director for the CTF.

REGINA, SK: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is applauding the Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew for doing the right thing by delaying Premier Brian Pallister’s carbon tax.

Even though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t asking provinces to start collecting carbon taxes until Jan. 1, 2019, Premier Pallister planned to impose his own carbon tax on Sept. 1. At a recent Manitoba Chamber of Commerce event, Kinew promised to use legislative procedures to delay implementation of the carbon tax. The province admits the delay will save taxpayers about $60 million.

“At this time when we want people to transition to green choices, the government is asking them to do so with less money in their pockets,” stated Kinew on Twitter. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Budget documents projected taxes would increase by $118 million this year as the new carbon tax would overwhelm personal and business tax reductions. Even when proposed tax relief is fully implemented, the budget shows the overall tax burden will rise by more than $95 million.

“Pallister claims a carbon tax won’t cost taxpayers, but he hasn’t released any numbers to back that up,” said MacKay. “Pallister claims the carbon tax will help the environment, but he hasn’t released any projections to show whether it will change fuel consumption rates.

“Wab is right: Pallister’s carbon tax will cost people a lot of money, but it won’t help the environment.”