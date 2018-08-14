Taxpayers Federation granted leave to intervene in court battle over size of Toronto city council,

The Ontario Superior Court granted the CTF leave to intervene and present arguments in Achampong v Ontario . In this case, Rocco Achampong, a candidate in the 2018 municipal election, is challenging The Better Local Government Act, which reduces the size of Toronto city council from a planned 47 wards to 25 wards.

TORONTO, ON: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has won the right to stand up for taxpayers in the court fight to reduce the size and cost of Toronto city hall.

“Trimming Toronto’s city council will save taxpayers over $25 million every year and make city hall more effective, and we’re going to bring a strong case to the court on behalf of taxpayers,” said Christine Van Geyn, the CTF’s Ontario Director.

The Achampong application will be heard at an Aug. 31 hearing simultaneously with a similar application by city council candidate Chris Moise, voter Ish Aderonmu and Prabha Khosla of the organization Women Win TO. Toronto city council also voted late on Monday to join the legal challenge. The CTF will be intervening in all of the applications.

“It’s ridiculous to see Toronto city council is moving ahead in this court battle. Toronto voters support a smaller council. The city’s own lawyers have said there is no ‘obvious path’ to successfully challenge the legislation, and even if they win they can’t arrange for a 47 ward election by October without risking an illegitimate election. City council is wasting money to preserve jobs for themselves instead of standing up for taxpayers.”

Candidate Rocco Achampong has stated his intent to challenge the legislation on the basis of “unwritten constitutional principles” including the principle of “democracy.” Candidate Chris Moise will make even broader constitutional arguments.

“It’s a crystal-clear constitutional principle that it’s the Legislature’s job to set the size of city council and voters sent MPPs a clear message that it’s time to treat taxpayers’ money with more respect,” said Van Geyn. “As intervenors, CTF will argue that the ‘unwritten constitutional principle of democracy’ does not go so far as to invalidate laws passed by a democratically elected government. It’s the legislature’s job to govern - not the courts, not special interest groups, and not politicians desperate to keep their taxpayer-funded jobs.”

The CTF is represented by one of Canada’s top lawyers, Derek Bell of DLA Piper. The case will be heard on Aug. 31 and is on an expedited timeline.