• The Ontario government is redesigning the Ontario trillium logo for a taxpayer cost of $89,000
• Taxpayers Federation has commissioned logos for less than $10 a piece, and invited the public to vote on them

Taxpayers Federation invites public to help pick Ontario's new logo for less than $89,000

By -- Christine Van Geyn, CTF Ontario Director—— Bio and Archives--April 9, 2019

Taxpayers Federation invites public to help pick Ontario's new logo for less than $89,000TORONTO, ON: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is releasing a poll to let the public vote on a new logo for the provincial government that will cost $10 instead of the estimated $89,000 that the government is planning on spending on a logo redesign.

Voting in the CTF poll is now open at this LINK.

“Governments love to engage in expensive branding exercises that, frankly, the public doesn’t care about,” said CTF Ontario Director, Christine Van Geyn. “Yes, Premier Doug Ford is right that the current logo looks like three men in a hot tub. Did anyone even notice that until the premier pointed it out? Obviously, we can’t unsee that now. But we can get a new logo for less than $89,000.”

The CTF commissioned a number of logos from the freelance website Fiverr for less than $10 each, and the logos were designed over a period of 24 to 48 hours.

“In our poll we’ve given people 10 options for a new logo, which all cost less than $10,” said Van Geyn. “Eight of them are trillium logos, one of them is the old pre-2006 logo, and one of them is three guys in a hot tub. Who knows—maybe democracy will reveal that really is the symbol for Ontario.”

The $89,000 logo redesign is less than half of what the previous Liberal government paid for the current logo, which cost taxpayers $219,000. It is also significantly less than the $650,000 that the LCBO was paying for the logo and branding of the defunct Ontario Cannabis Store.

“The current government is spending a lot less than the previous government on this rebrand, but with a huge deficit, branding really shouldn’t be a spending priority right now,” said Van Geyn. “That’s why we commissioned $10 logos and started this poll—to show that even if the new government is spending less, it’s still too much.”

The poll is available HERE and is open until Monday, Apr. 14.

