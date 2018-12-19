Taxpayers Federation launches billboard thanking Premier Ford for ending the carbon tax

“Ending cap and trade means a tax savings of $7.2 billion for the people of Ontario, and we are ecstatic that the government is getting their hands out of taxpayers pockets,” said CTF Ontario Director, Christine Van Geyn. “Premier Ford deserves a big thank-you for getting rid of Ontario’s carbon tax.”

When Premier Ford was running for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership, he signed a Canadian Taxpayers Federation pledge to eliminate Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax and fight the Trudeau government’s carbon tax. The billboard features a photo of the pledge signing with CTF, and the words ‘thank you Doug Ford for keeping your promise to scarp the carbon tax,’ and is at the corner of Bloor and Bathurst.

“Ford signed a pledge committing to eliminate cap-and-trade, and when politicians keep their word, they should get recognized for that,” continued Van Geyn. “We also want to thank the Ford government for their commitment to fight the Trudeau imposed carbon tax, which is why the CTF is applying for intervenor status in the new court battle the Ford government has started which challenges the Trudeau law.”

On October 31, the Ford government passed Bill 4, The Cap and Trade Cancelation Act, which ended the cap-and-trade carbon tax in Ontario.

The CTF’s campaign against the carbon tax started in 2016 and has included a series of billboards in political leaders’ ridings that called for an end to the carbon tax, a pledge signing for PC leadership candidates to eliminate the carbon tax, and the CTF’s involvement as intervenor to challenges to the federal carbon tax.