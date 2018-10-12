WhatFinger

Ford announced he is scrapping the 3 cent per litre beer tax increase planned by the ousted Wynne government

Taxpayers Federation raises a glass for cancelled beer tax increase

By - Christine Van Geyn—— Bio and Archives--October 12, 2018

TORONTO, ON: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is celebrating news that the provincial government is cancelling a scheduled beer tax increase that was set to take effect November 1.

“We are very pleased that the Ontario government has cancelled the beer tax increase that was planned by the previous government – a government that had already raised taxes on beer multiple times,” said CTF Ontario Director, Christine Van Geyn.

The cancelling of the beer tax increase follows the implementation of the government’s “buck-a-beer” program that saw the government lowering the legislated minimum retail price of beer from $1.25 to $1, to encourage brewers to sell at lower prices.

At current tax rates, the cost of a $1 beer is 58.7 cents tax. The planned tax increase would have increased this tax take even further.

“Any move a government makes to make life more affordable is a good move. So we think cancelling this beer tax increase is great. But as it stands today, a $1 beer is already over 58 per cent tax. These taxes are already too high. Reversing beer tax hikes, not just cancelling scheduled tax increases, is what’s needed in Ontario,” continued Van Geyn.

