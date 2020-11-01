Taxpayers: wealth taxes don't work

Federal government is currently spending $1.8 billion per day

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation released a report Thursday outlining the many problems associated with implementing a wealth tax in Canada. It also explores other countries’ experiences adopting – and, in most cases, abandoning – similar taxes.



The Parliamentary Budget Officer said that a wealth tax might have brought in $5.6 billion in 2020-21, but the federal government is currently spending $1.8 billion per day. At the current rate of spending, the federal government would burn through the estimated revenue from a wealth tax in a little over three days. Further, the Parliamentary Budget Office makes it clear estimates are subject to significant uncertainty.



Although the federal Liberal party voted against the NDP’s motion calling for a wealth tax on Nov. 16, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s first criticism of the government’s fall economic statement was that it failed “to make the ultra-rich pay for the recovery.”



“The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is releasing this report now to warn Canadians about the problems associated with get-rich-quick schemes such as a wealth tax currently being floated by money-hungry politicians in Ottawa,” said Moulton. “Instead of raising taxes, this government should focus on getting its spending under control.”



The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s wealth tax report.

