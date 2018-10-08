Taylor Swift endorses pro-Kavanaugh Dem – left goes wild

I’ve said it a hundred times before, and I’m sure I’ll say it again: If Republicans were smart, they’d learn to play this game

I apologize in advance, because I’m about to write a whole bunch of stupid stuff. Personally, I don’t care what Taylor Swift thinks about politics. I can’t imagine why anyone, who’s not a 12-year-old girl, would. Certainly, I’m baffled by the fact that her infantile pop has adult fans who are excited to learn about her political leanings – but it does.

What does Taylor Swift think? So… For years, Taylor Swift has refused to speak about her political leanings. This earned the scorn of the goose-stepping left, which demands everyone – particularly entertainers – toe the official Democrat line. Never mind that she wasn’t endorsing any particular ideology. By not offering full-throated support of their candidates and policies, Swift was guilty of progressive heresy. They were angry. Then, Justice Kavanaugh was seated upon the SCOTUS bench. As they had so, so, many times before, the left once again demanded to know: What does Taylor Swift think? This time, she has an answer for them. Swift has endorsed two Tennessee Democrats: Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper Midterms, look what you made Taylor Swift do.



The superstar was famously silent on politics—until now: https://t.co/YpR3UVhZKx pic.twitter.com/2oUEbVVvCl — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2018

Continued below... If you’re asking yourself “who cares” well, congratulations. You’re sane. Democrats are not asking that question. A quick spin around Twitter will show you that they are very, very, excited about this. Taylor Swift, you see, has been “weaponized.” "We don't really know what a weaponized Taylor Swift is going to look like…"



Taylor Swift breaks her political silence, endorses Democrats in passionate post. https://t.co/UM4o7yan0N@EvaPilgrim has the story. pic.twitter.com/CtZC2upSA6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 8, 2018 Oh wow… https://t.co/uO0e3C1NHr — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 8, 2018

Swift’s endorsement seems to hinge largely on the imaginary crimes against women that she feels have been committed by incumbent Marsha Blackburn. That’s odd, since many have pointed out that Phil Bredesen was actually in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment and said he would have voted to confirm if he’d been in office. But let’s not go too far down the policy rabbit hole. The Democrats who are excited by this endorsement don’t really care about that. This isn’t about a well-reasoned position. Like a lot of celebs, Taylor Swift is a gazillionaire. She has lavish mansions in Tribeca, Nashville, Beverly Hills, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island. It’s a safe bet that she’s just as out of touch and ill-informed as the rest of her entertainment industry pals. So, why do Dems care what she thinks? As I said above, they demand compliance from the entertainment complex, but it’s more than that. Over the course of the last 60 years, Dems have been masterful at manipulating the culture through pop-culture. Since their policies are uniformly disastrous, that influence has emerged as being one of their paramount strengths. In Swift’s case, they wanted her to sign on to their cause precisely because she’s capable of impacting little girls. That’s why GM refers to her as being “weaponized.” They view her as a device – a machine that can target and influence a generation of voters that won’t be at the polls until 2024. I’ve said it a hundred times before, and I’m sure I’ll say it again: If Republicans were smart, they’d learn to play this game.

