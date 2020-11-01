Technocracy and the Great Reset

An excellent extended interview with Patrick Wood recorded a few days ago with James Delingpole (UK), clearly defining Technocracy, the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the future of Scientific Dictatorship.

Patrick Wood, Technocracy.News is an author and lecturer on elite globalization policies since the late 1970s. He is co-author with the late Antony C. Sutton of <em>Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II. His latest book, Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation, focuses on the role of science and technology in the quest for global domination, and the elite who are perpetrating it.

Please attribute this article to Patrick Wood at Technocracy.News </em>