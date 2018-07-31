Teenager made stupid tweets years ago: Why is this a news story, media?



It’s not news. At all. It doesn’t matter who the teenager is or was. It doesn’t matter if a guy who was a 17-year-old idiot eight years ago is now a 25-year-old major leaguer. His stupid tweet from eight years ago is not something the nation needs to know about.

Why is that the question that needs to be asked? Because it’s important to recognize that the social media rectal exam now being applied to just about every player in baseball – and soon every player in every other sport, and soon we’ll go on from there – becomes a concern to the teams involved only because these things become media firestorms. And that only happens because the news media makes the absurd decision to treat these things as news stories.