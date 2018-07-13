Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe obliterates Strozk claim that his personal opinions were kept separate

Just in case that video won’t play, here’s what Ratcliffe had to say:

“So, what you really meant to say was that when you said you never crossed that bright inviolable line, what you meant to say was: ‘Except for 50,000 times. Except for hundreds of times a day where I went back and forth expressing my personal opinions about ‘effing Trump’ and ‘stopping Trump’ and ‘impeaching Trump’ on official FBI phones on official FBI time. Other than that, you never crossed that line. I’m sure there are 13,000 FBI agents out there that are beaming with pride at how clearly you’ve drawn that line.

Agent Strzok, are you starting to understand why some folks out there don’t believe a word you say – and why it’s especially troubling that you, of all people, are at the center of three highest-profile investigations in recent times that involved President Trump? …And that you were in charge of an investigation, investigating, gathering evidence, against Donald Trump – a subject that you hated that you want to ‘eff him,’ to ‘stop him,’ to ‘impeach him.’

…And why that might call into question everything that you’ve touched on all of those investigations?”