Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe obliterates Strozk claim that his personal opinions were kept separate

If you’ve been on any of the various social media platforms this morning, you’ve seen Dems jumping through hoops to defend disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok. It’s completely ridiculous, but there’s simply no avoiding it. Whether they’re trying to portray their new favorite liar as some sort of war hero, or simply arguing that he did his job to the best of his ability, they’re extending him a benefit of doubt that they would NEVER offer an FBI agent who had similarly attacked a Democrat candidate.
The crux of their defense usually relies on the idea that his blatant, extreme, and overwhelming animosity toward President Trump never infected any of the high-level investigations of which he took part. Anyone with an I.Q. above that of the average fruit fly can see it’s complete B.S., but that’s the claim they’re making.
Yesterday afternoon, Texas Republican John Ratcliffe went a long way toward piercing that narrative with the following, excellent, moment…
Strzok says he took his personal beliefs out of every official action he made at the FBI.— John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) July 12, 2018
But can he be surprised that people don't believe him when 50,000 hateful text messages – stop Trump, F Trump, impeach Trump – were sent on his official FBI device? pic.twitter.com/o468VQcHde
Just in case that video won’t play, here’s what Ratcliffe had to say:
“So, what you really meant to say was that when you said you never crossed that bright inviolable line, what you meant to say was: ‘Except for 50,000 times. Except for hundreds of times a day where I went back and forth expressing my personal opinions about ‘effing Trump’ and ‘stopping Trump’ and ‘impeaching Trump’ on official FBI phones on official FBI time. Other than that, you never crossed that line. I’m sure there are 13,000 FBI agents out there that are beaming with pride at how clearly you’ve drawn that line.
Agent Strzok, are you starting to understand why some folks out there don’t believe a word you say – and why it’s especially troubling that you, of all people, are at the center of three highest-profile investigations in recent times that involved President Trump? …And that you were in charge of an investigation, investigating, gathering evidence, against Donald Trump – a subject that you hated that you want to ‘eff him,’ to ‘stop him,’ to ‘impeach him.’
…And why that might call into question everything that you’ve touched on all of those investigations?”
I literally have nothing I can add to that. It’s simply the most succinct, honest, and unarguable summation of the Strzok situation we’ve seen.
Bravo, Representative Ratcliffe.
