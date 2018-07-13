WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

FBI Corruption: Bravo, Representative Ratcliffe

Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe obliterates Strozk claim that his personal opinions were kept separate

By —— Bio and Archives--July 13, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe obliterates Strozk claim that his personal opinions were kept separate from his work
If you’ve been on any of the various social media platforms this morning, you’ve seen Dems jumping through hoops to defend disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok.  It’s completely ridiculous, but there’s simply no avoiding it.  Whether they’re trying to portray their new favorite liar as some sort of war hero, or simply arguing that he did his job to the best of his ability, they’re extending him a benefit of doubt that they would NEVER offer an FBI agent who had similarly attacked a Democrat candidate.

The crux of their defense usually relies on the idea that his blatant, extreme, and overwhelming animosity toward President Trump never infected any of the high-level investigations of which he took part.  Anyone with an I.Q. above that of the average fruit fly can see it’s complete B.S., but that’s the claim they’re making.

Continued below...

Yesterday afternoon, Texas Republican John Ratcliffe went a long way toward piercing that narrative with the following, excellent, moment…

Just in case that video won’t play, here’s what Ratcliffe had to say:

“So, what you really meant to say was that when you said you never crossed that bright inviolable line, what you meant to say was: ‘Except for 50,000 times. Except for hundreds of times a day where I went back and forth expressing my personal opinions about ‘effing Trump’ and ‘stopping Trump’ and ‘impeaching Trump’ on official FBI phones on official FBI time. Other than that, you never crossed that line. I’m sure there are 13,000 FBI agents out there that are beaming with pride at how clearly you’ve drawn that line.

Agent Strzok, are you starting to understand why some folks out there don’t believe a word you say – and why it’s especially troubling that you, of all people, are at the center of three highest-profile investigations in recent times that involved President Trump? …And that you were in charge of an investigation, investigating, gathering evidence, against Donald Trump – a subject that you hated that you want to ‘eff him,’ to ‘stop him,’ to ‘impeach him.’

…And why that might call into question everything that you’ve touched on all of those investigations?”

I literally have nothing I can add to that.  It’s simply the most succinct, honest, and unarguable summation of the Strzok situation we’ve seen.

Bravo, Representative Ratcliffe.

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: