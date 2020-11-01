America needs new people who believe that Liberty and Justice extend to all citizens. These are the people who can end the un-American, multi-tiered system of justice

Thanksgiving 2020

Are you gathering with your extended family for Thanksgiving? Depends on how the authorities in each state dictate the rules for giving thanks. You may be required to gather with no more than five people, all properly distanced and masked-up.

Sixty years of “freedom” called the sexual revolution. Anti-capitalist protests. Drug abuse. Family break-ups. Ridiculed religion. Schools not teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic California says wear a mask at your socially-distanced table and put it up when chewing your Turkey. The Chinese Wuhan Virus (Oh, can I write that?) has given progressive State and Big Blue City leaders the tools to control we minions. (Servile followers or subordinates of a person in power.) The Oregon Governor asks neighbors to call 911 to report when witnessing too many people at a gathering. Her Honor will have police ticket, arrest, and, perhaps, jail the miscreants. How in the world did we get here? Attribute it to the sixty years of “freedom” called the sexual revolution. Anti-capitalist protests. Drug abuse. Family break-ups. Ridiculed religion. Schools not teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic. The cell phone fetish. Elevating former high school newspaper editors to senior levels in the “adult” news media. All that – and more. We allowed the schools to be infiltrated by socialists and SEL (Social & Emotional Learning) advocates. They relegated English, American history, geography, chemistry, and skills in the trades below the mandate to get in touch with yourself, with your feelings. Today, public education is about physical and mental safe-spaces. Life lived in an ego-centric bubble. Everyone gets a participation trophy. It’s just not fair to lose.

We’ve created generations of semi-neurotic, poorly-educated graduates We’ve created generations of semi-neurotic, poorly-educated graduates, many of whom are trained to act as virtue signaling advocates for the elitist-driven, emotionally-tinged issues of the day: e.g., Global warming, Global-ism, Open Borders, Systemic Racism, and Free Stuff – lots of Free Stuff. Intellectual puppets. What began as Free Love has expanded into Free College, Free Healthcare, Free Phones – eventually Free Housing and a Car, for Free. Slightly used. (Today’s most popular religion is omphaloskepsis. It’s based on navel gazing, and is the Greek word for “navel” and “inquiry”. Many cultures once associated tremendous power with the navel. No joke. The most popular and oft-used words in holy omphaloskepsis are “me, myself, and I.” Tattoos are the religion’s primary art form. “See my art! Please.”) The American judicial system became a layered-up group of authoritarians who preach that the U.S. Constitution is “a living document”. That means the black-robed judiciary can legislate from the Bench. You ask, “Why can some judge in Hawaii tell us all, and the President, that we are not permitted to abide by the Constitution”? Well, because progressive-appointed judges use political bias rather than follow the law and rules of evidence. So, who is there to judge the judges? This, too, comes out of the1960’s revolution that taught a shifting relativism applied to the times – to all the times.

Incremental devolution of the nation’s culture Is there a solution to this incremental devolution of the nation’s culture? There is. It began with the election of Donald J Trump who turned the tide on the progressive, globalist takeover. He did Herculean work replacing progressive, legislate-from-the-bench judges with Constitutionalist judges. Not just the three newest judges on the Supreme Court (Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Barrett), but more than 216 new Federal Judges. More than any other POTUS. This positive direction continued on November 3rd with the election of some forty-plus new first-time Republican Constitutionalists to Congress. Yet today, we prepare for Thanksgiving 2020 amidst the tyrannical dictates of progressive Governors while there’s a national struggle to get a fair count of valid ballots. Going forward, We the People face the struggle to unseat the progressive liberals throughout many Congressional Districts in America, building on the seats conservatives just won the House of Representatives. America needs new people willing to run for their local School Board, City Council, County Judgeships, and their State Assemblies, as well as positions at the Federal level. America needs new people who believe that Liberty and Justice extend to all citizens. These are the people who can end the un-American, multi-tiered system of justice. Only when that happens, will the words that complete the pledge we once stood, as children, to recite in school mean that the United States of America there truly is “liberty and justice for all.”



