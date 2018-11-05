In the decades since Truman, Kennedy or Reagan, what happened to the genuine Christians in helping America to remain free?

The 2018 Midterms: Christians vs. Communists



Long ago, from the past of a distant America, during another election year, a man named Ronald Reagan gave a speech that set him on a journey that would eventually lead to him becoming president of the United States. On October 27th, at the height of the presidential campaign of 1964, Ronald Reagan delivered a rousing speech at the GOP National Convention to support Barry Goldwater’s effort to receive the Republican Party’s nomination. While endorsing Goldwater, Reagan stressed his own convictions in his now famous speech, “A Time for Choosing” that is also known as “The Speech.” In this address, he argued:





We’re at war with the most dangerous enemy (former Soviet Union)that has ever faced mankind in his long climb from the swamp to the stars, and it’s been said if we lose that war, and in so doing lose this way of freedom of ours, history will record with the greatest astonishment that those who had the most to lose did the least to prevent its happening. Well I think it’s time we ask ourselves if we still know the freedoms that were intended for us by the Founding Fathers.

Reagan, previously a Democrat, had converted and become a Republican just two years before he gave that speech. Although today, he could be looked upon as one of those who “Walk Away” from the “Democratic” Party, Reagan often explained: “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The party left me.” Despite joining numerous Hollywood political groups that had leftist leanings, he had his own “Walk Away” moment because he realized that Communists were actively organizing such groups. He switched his political affiliations because he understood that Communism was a deeper extension of Socialism, and both had infiltrated California by the 1960s. Unfortunately, Ronald Reagan’s realizations did not stop the advancement of Marxist ideology in California, nor the political organizing in the labor unions all across America. Today in California, one can witness the results of the decades of pseudo-intellectual infusion of Marxist/Socialist ideals in the Hollywood hypocrites, and the professors of progressive-revisionist, “reconista,” revolutionary rhetoric. In fact, the entire West Coast has been indoctrinated into the “politically correct” mentality of GroupThink. California is not alone in the embrace of Socialist/Communist ideas and political practice. The 2018 midterm elections feature Social Democrats running in elections to become those who will determine the future direction of America as a nation.

In 1964, Ronald Reagan had nailed the choice for Amerca’s future: And this idea that government is beholden to the people, that it has no other source of power except the sovereign people, is still the newest and the most unique idea in all the long history of man’s relation to man. This is the issue of this election: whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves. You and I are told increasingly we have to choose between a left or right Well I’d like to suggest there is no such thing as a left or right. There’s only an up or down: [up] man’s old—old-aged dream, the ultimate in individual freedom consistent with law and order, or down to the ant heap of totalitarianism. And regardless of their sincerity, their humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on this downward course.

The supreme irony is that Reagan was once the governor of the great state of California. Now it is no longer great as the Democrats/Socialists/Communists have created a one-party state that promotes an end to true national borders; that prohibits state or local law officers from cooperating with federal law enforcement officials from properly enforcing federal immigration law in order to protect tax-paying citizens from illegal -alien criminal activities; that restricts state, local, and municipal law enforcement officials from protecting tax-paying citizens from assault and battery in public areas due to the violence of organized, politically motivated, and privately financed anarchists and criminal thugs; that permits countless illegal aliens to continue to commit crimes in the state without serious legal consequences; that requires tax-paying citizens to pay for the medical treatment, incarceration, and the other assorted additional expenses due to illegal aliens under California’s “sanctuary” mandates; that provides a gateway for the lawlessness of illegal aliens to spread into the rest of the nation at the expense of all American citizens; that allows illegal non-citizens to register and to vote in California’s regular elections, so the Democrats/Socialists/Communists can retain their positions of power in the government that permits the continuation of such madness. It took just four decades for California to become so corrupted, and become one of the compromised states in the Union. How did it take hold in California, when there had been such sentiment in a state where Ronald Reagan served as governor from 1967 - 1975? The answer comes from James Madison, the Father of the U.S. Constitution. In 1788, in a speech to the Virginia Convention to ratify the Constitution, Madison warned:

Continued below... Since the general civilization of mankind, I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of the freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments of those in power, than by violent and sudden usurpations; but, on a candid examination of history, we shall find that turbulence, violence, and abuse of power, by the majority trampling on the rights of the minority, have produced factions and commotions, which, in republics, have, more frequently than any other cause, produced despotism. If we go over the whole history of ancient and modern republics, we shall find their destruction to have generally resulted from those causes. Our Founding Fathers were clear about what would ensure the endurance of freedom. But, California’s Democrat leaders have absolutely demonstrated that they do not know “the freedoms that were intended for us by the Founding Fathers.” Democrat leaders in California have erected a state government that is rejecting the Constitution, that is disrespecting and disparaging the duly-elected leadership in the federal government, as well as federal laws. California’s Democrat leaders are providing a gateway for all illegal aliens to enter the rest of the nation, and to wreak havoc in other states. The form of government that the Democrat leaders in California prefer is that of a Socialist state, which can quickly devolve into Communist a totalitarianism. Californians, and essentially all Americans are at that time of choosing in 2018. But, is there a choice? Communism is an atheistic ideology with a “globalist” vision of worldwide dominance. Is it an inevitable force in human history? Are Obama’s and Soros’ minions truly “Indivisible,” or is there an alternative force? Honestly, the only human force on the planet that has historically defeated a global tyranny is genuine Christianity. And sadly, that force took 400 years before the Roman Empire crumbled. Additionally, it was the American Christians who united in courage to build the Land of the Free. And, it was this nation’s sacrifice of its best generations that other nations, other peoples, could remain free. So in this time, where are the genuine Christians? In the decades since Truman, Kennedy or Reagan, what happened to the genuine Christians in helping America to remain free? Where are the true American Christians today? Will they show up to vote in 2018? Or, will history record that those who had the most to lose did not participate in the least to prevent it from happening?

