The American Left's Selective Outrage



Repeatedly pointing out the American left’s obvious dishonesty, hypocrisy and selective outrage seems pointless. And yet, I feel compelled to do so. For example: Fake news media created a 24/7 media firestorm over Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels “before” he became president. Due to recordings by Trump’s lawyer, CNN has excitedly gone 24/7 in making the case that Trump is unfit to serve because of his private life “before” he was elected.

Ken Starr was assigned to investigate suspected perjury by Bill Clinton regarding his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky Hypocritically, CNN told us Clinton’s private life was none of our business “while” he was president. The American left did everything in their power to downplay president Clinton’s affair with an intern “while” he was president; using cigars as sex toys, dealing with a semen stained dress and lying about his adultery. The American left (democrats, Hollywood and fake news media) trashed the character of all men to minimize president Clinton’s reprehensible behavior. They said no man could resist a young woman coming on to them. The left’s lie was particularly offensive to me. At that time, my Dad was pastor of a large congregation and my brother was county commissioner of a youth football league. When approached with similar opportunities, neither my dad or brother behaved like president Clinton. Minimizing president Clinton’s shameful behavior, leftists promoted the absurd lie that oral sex is not really sex. Cosmetic queen, the late Mary Kay Ash said, “The speed of the leader is the speed of the gang.” President Clinton was our nation’s leader. His bad behavior trickled down; igniting a rise in oral sex among students. The American left always portrays Republican wealth as ill-gotten-gain. They ignore Democrats’ wealth to portray them as sympathetic to the common man. There was no leftists’ outrage over their Democrat president Clinton and Monica using Gurkha cigars which cost $25,000 a box ($1000 each) for their sex play.

Ken Starr was assigned to investigate suspected perjury by Bill Clinton regarding his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. The American left launched a 24/7 shock-and-awe campaign to destroy Starr’s life by branding him a pervert obsessed with sex. I knew leftists’ smear of Starr was working when my low-info voter Dad chuckled while repeating Ken-Starr-is-a-pervert jokes he heard on late night TV. Fake news media, Democrat talking heads and Hollywood insidiously redirected the public’s attention. President Clinton was the adulterer performing sex acts with an intern in the Oval Office and lying about it. And somehow, the American left successfully branded investigator Ken Starr the bad guy sex-addict. Here’s another example of the American left’s selective outrage and glaring hypocrisy. Everyone and their brother knows Hillary Clinton sold access to power and undermined our national security in numerous ways. Can you say “Clinton Cash” boys and girls? This movie exposed Bill and Hillary Clinton as the self-serving money hungry criminals they truly are. Clinton Cash





Continued below... The book, “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump” exposes more Clinton corruption. It also exposes the American left’s and Deep State’s joint efforts to overturn the 2016 election of our president. The American left has been ignoring scandals and treasonous acts by the Clintons for decades. The same leftists are frantically waving their arms into the air accusing Trump of treason. They are demanding Trump’s head on an impeachment platter because he did not get into Putin’s face during their press conference. Really? Aren’t these the same media and Washington DC elites who said Trump was an unsophisticated thug who would start a war by being rude to foreign leaders? Far too many women and blacks have been deceived into believing leftists are their greatest advocates. The truth is leftists pounce upon blacks and women with furious anger who do not share leftists’ hatred for America, straight white men, conservatives, republicans and Christians. During the 2016 presidential debates, leftists practically demanded that Trump’s manhood be removed for supposedly brutishly invading Hillary’s space. When convenient, Hillary is a fragile abused female. When convenient, Hillary demands equal treatment. After big Hillary supporter and fundraiser Harvey Weinstein was exposed for sexually assaulting numerous actresses, Hillary was caught having dinner with him. Why isn’t the American left outraged that their supposed champion of women is hanging out with the poster-pervert of the #MeToo Movement? Leftists were outraged when Trump supposedly stepped too close to Hillary on stage. And yet, leftists had no problem with Bill Maher calling conservative Republican Sarah Palin a “c***”. Keith Olbermann called conservative Republican Michelle Malkin a “mashed-up bag of meat with lipstick on it.”

The American left thought it was funny when Bill Maher called Sarah Palin and former Republican Congresswoman Michele Bachmann MILFs (“Moms I’d Like to F***). Leftists pretty much agreed with their social media minions calling Laura Ingraham a “Fox News C***.” As a black American, it is particularly repulsive watching leftists get away with portraying themselves as great defenders of blacks. These people have attacked me with death threats and racial slurs for simply loving my country and not viewing myself as a victim. Republican Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele became the first black person elected to a statewide office in Maryland. Leftists had no problem with a white blogger defacing Steele’s photo to make him look like a minstrel. Posted under the despicable photo was this caption, “Simple Sambo Wants to Move to the Big House”. Leftists did not care when white talk show host John Sylvester called black Republican former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice Aunt Jemima. Nor did leftists express outrage on behalf of a black woman when white cartoonist, Ted Rall portrayed Secretary Rice as president Bush’s “house nigga”. Do you see the pattern folks? Leftists are never outraged when their operatives use sexual and racial smears to punish and silence conservative republican women and blacks. The American left is filled with angry bitter people without a Godly moral compass. Insidiously, leftists divide Americans into supposed victimized voting blocs. Leftists consider their duped voters to be useful idiots, mere pawns in furthering the American left’s anti-Christian and anti-America agendas.

Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com