Final goal of globalists is to reestablish the old Soviet Union on American soil. In my final analysis, only an idiot or a communist traitor would sign this so-called stimulus bill

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 only stimulates the growth of dependence and communism

Last night, House Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion bailout package, that they say will stimulate the economy. However, the 591 page Coronavirus Relief Bill (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) has more pork in it than Smithfield Pork Products produces in 10 years. I just barely skimmed over the phony covid relief bill and found bailouts for Democrat states and cities and money for their friends and pet projects. In fact, there’s a $350 billion bailout of mismanaged Democrat cities and states, and Pelosi is using it to fund a $112 million underground railway for Silicon Valley. There’s even $130 billion for colleges and teachers’ unions. In fact, the bill will bail out mismanaged union retirement accounts. None of the aforementioned spending will help the economy or the people hurt by the government’s forced shutdown, but that’s not all.

Marxist media swept under the rug: Illegal immigrants with children are also eligible to receive the $1400 stimulus check There’s 270 million for arts and humanity endowments, and 200 million for museums and libraries. There’s even $24 million to replace two refrigerators on Air Force One. How in the hell will that help anyone suffering from the Democrat’s economic shutdown? The $1400 stimulus checks and the $15 minimum wage increase are in the bill just to gain public support. Now here are some interesting things the Marxist media swept under the rug: Illegal immigrants with children are also eligible to receive the $1400 stimulus checks. And, colleges that have partnerships with communist Chinese owned companies are also entitled to receive part of the $130 billion bailout. The bill also provides funds to schools, even if they remain closed, and it expands Obamacare. Then there’s $75 billion for covid testing, and vaccinations. The vaccine industry is making out like bandits. However, all working Americans, those left with a job, will have to pick up the entire tab through higher taxes. On top of that, the astronomical amount of debt the bill created will cause the dollar to lose its value, in purchasing power. The astronomical debt increase will eventually cause hyper-inflation, and the minimum wage increase, if Democrats are able to keep it in the bill, will only hasten the collapse of the dollar. In fact, when governments drive up debt by printing excessive amounts of money to cover wasteful spending and payoffs, the currency rapidly loses its buying power (value). And history shows that minimum wage increases are always followed by an increase in consumer prices. Why is that? That’s because businesses have a set profit margin that insures there’s enough money coming in to pay rent, utilities, salaries, upkeep of equipment, transportation, business licenses, insurance, accountants and taxes. When something occurs that causes a reduction in the profit margin, such as an increase in taxes or wages, adjustments have to be made to restore the company’s profit margin and to restore solvency. In the case of government mandated wage increases, businesses can either increase the price of their products or service to cover the increased cost of doing business and/or lay off enough employees to return to solvency. Some companies have to do both to remain solvent in order to be capable of meeting their financial obligations. So what can we expect if the current bill is passed intact?

Globalists in control of America want more Americans dependent on government handouts We can expect prices for everything to soar because of the national debt alone. Historically, when debt exceeds the Gross National Product (GNP), like in America right now, the currency rapidly loses its buying power. That’s because excessive national debt causes a loss of confidence in the currency, and the loss of confidence causes the currency to lose its buying power. That’s called inflation. And a minimum wage increase at this time will only add to the inflation rate. For example, if a fast food restaurant has to pay entry level employees $15 an hour to flip hamburgers, then the restaurant will have to raise prices to cover the additional cost of doing business. Increases in the minimum wage is one of the drivers of inflation (rising prices). On top of that, excessive debt causes the currency to lose its purchasing power, which results in more rising prices or more inflation. It’s a vicious cycle where rising debt causes the currency to lose its value, and that forces businesses to raise prices. As a result, it takes more of money to buy the same things. In response to rising prices, the government raises entry level wages, which forces businesses too raise their prices again. As a result, it takes even more money to buy the same things. In the end, the poor entry level employee is still in the same boat he was in before it all happened. It’s a viscous cycle that’s getting out of hand and destroying America. I can’t blame it all on Democrats because there’s quite a few socialist Republicans that vote with Democrats when necessary to keep America on the road to communism - (the scoundrels!). Furthermore, none of the aforementioned spending will help the economy or those suffering from the government forced shutdowns. The only thing that will help those suffering from the government mandated shutdown is allowing businesses to open again. Americans need jobs to be economically independent, not government hand outs that are spent even before they are received. However, the globalists in control of America want more Americans dependent on government handouts—so they can exert more control over us. That’s what the bill is about - expanding government. I’ve already read enough of the bill to know that it only stimulates the growth of government dependence and communism. After all, the final goal of globalists is to reestablish the old Soviet Union on American soil. In my final analysis, only an idiot or a communist traitor would sign this so-called stimulus bill.

