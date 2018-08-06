Tyranny, hypocrisy and deception end at the voting booth

The Art of Deception

Most Americans have a negative opinion of Washington DC. Conservatives see Washington as the capital of corruption. To Christians, Washington is the graveyard of morality and the birthplace of an amoral tyranny that currently hides behind a veil of social benevolence. However, tyranny by way of deception is not limited to the Federal government. It also flourishes in state governments as well. These tyrants use the art of deception to keep people in the dark and further their tyrannical agenda. It’s like a political game of charade that uses deceptive words, names, titles and phrases to keep the public busy trying to figure out what they really mean. As Bill Clinton said, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

Moreover, many politicians and their affiliated parties misrepresent everything. The Affordable Healthcare Act is a prime example. If it had been properly named according to its true intent and purpose, it would have been called the Unaffordable Healthcare Act. Instead of reducing the costs of healthcare, it dramatically increased the costs of healthcare and left many, who previously had healthcare, unable to afford it anymore.



The Affordable Healthcare Act was deceptively labeled by the tyrants who pushed it on the population against their will, without their consent and without disclosing what was actually in the bill. Brainless Pelosi said, “We have to pass it to find out what’s in it.” Passing the Unaffordable Healthcare Act, against the will of the people, while keeping the contents of it concealed from the people, was an act of tyranny.



Likewise, if the Federal Reserve Act had been properly named, it would have been named something else. In the first place, the Federal Reserve is not part of the Federal government. The Federal Reserve is a foreign owned bank and, in the second place, they have no reserves. The only real wealth the Federal Reserve has is the wealth of working class Americans who pay them usury fees, in the form of interest, on every dollar they print on worthless paper. The Federal Reserve Act is a scam, and the American people are its victims. In reality, the Federal Reserve Act should have been called the Foreign Bank Debt Enslavement Act. That title more accurately describes the intent and purpose of the Federal Reserve Act.



Furthermore, state governments throughout the country also have politicians who practice the political art of deception. The California General Assembly is a prime example of sneaky politicians passing tyrannical legislation, to undermine the rights of Christians, by naming the legislation something it’s not. Recently, California introduced Assembly Bill 2943. They call it the Anti-Conversion Therapy Bill, and it was disguised as a consumer protection law. David French of the National Review explained the bill like this:

“Assembly Bill 2943 would make it an unlawful business practice to engage in a transaction intended to result, or that results in the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer, that advertise, offer to engage in, or do engage in “sexual orientation change efforts with an individual… The bill then defines “sexual orientations change efforts” as any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation. This includes efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”

French went on to say: “First, the bill by its own terms applies to very broad categories of services and goods….. Second, a book (along with other written materials, like pamphlets or workbooks) fits within the very, very broad definition of goods. Basically, if you can buy it and move it (in other words, it’s not real estate), then it’s a good. Moreover, under the statute, “services” can include “services furnished in connection with the sale or repair of goods. Booksellers provide services.”



Ben Shapiro said: “This is tyranny. Full stop. And it’s wildly unconstitutional. Under this law, it could be illegal to sell the Bible or buy the Bible; it could be illegal to attend a religious day school. And, this asinine piece of garbage passed two separate committees with flying colors.”



Christian groups and religious-freedom advocates have warned that, “Assembly Bill 2943 could lead to a ban on the sale of Bibles, particularly if they were flagged as a resource for faith-based therapists helping patients address sexual orientation or gender-identity issues.”



The California legislature will return on Monday, August 6, and many believe the bill will be brought to the senate floor for a vote. Most observers believe that when the bill is brought to the floor for a vote, it will pass the senate with rainbow colors. It will be no surprise if it does because the California legislature has been under the control of socialist Democrats for years. We can only watch and prepare for other states to try the same trickery to pass unconstitutional legislation by disguising it as something other than what it really is.



Finally, in my opinion, it’s safe to assume that every state and federal legislature has and does participate in deception to further the globalist, Marxist agenda. Just because we don’t know about it, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened or isn’t happening right now. The only way to keep crooked politicians in check is to know what they are doing at all times, and vote them out of office at the first opportunity. This coming November is an excellent time for us to show our dissatisfaction by voting them out of office. If we sit quietly at home, our voices will not be heard because the only word that crooked politicians understand, listen to and can’t twist is the vote. They all know what the meaning of the word “vote” is. Tyranny, hypocrisy and deception end at the voting booth. Let’s get rid of them as many times as we have to.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>