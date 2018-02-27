The astonishing insignificance of the Jared Kushner security clearance ruckus

You’d think Jared Kushner had been handcuffed and hauled off to jail for espionage, malfeasance, incompetence and assault. It’s the biggest news of the day. It’s the first thing in weeks that’s gotten the media to stop carping about guns.

And yet it’s nothing at all. A whole bunch of White House staffers were given temporary security clearances at the top secret level when they first started their jobs, pending FBI reviews of their applications to make those clearances permanent. As time has gone by and those reviews have not been completed on a number of people - especially after the brouhaha surrounding Rob Porter - White House Chief of Staff John Kelly made an organizational decision that those who’ve had temporary status for the past 14 months will have to revert to the status that would befit a) what they’ve been cleared for; and b) what they actually need to do their jobs.

A lot of people who work at the White House don’t need to see the daily national security briefing that President Trump sees. They had temporary clearance for it, but they can do their jobs without it. So Kelly is cleaning up that incongruency, while allowing everyone who received the so-called “downgrade” to remain in their jobs and do what they were doing before.

In other words, this has almost no day-to-day effect on anyone. But because one of the people affected is the president’s son-in-law, and the media are obsessed with both personalities and status, you’d think Kushner had been frog-marched out of the White House and subject to 50 lashes: