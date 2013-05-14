The Beam in Eric Holder’s Eye

Trump demand for DOJ investigation is dangerous/democracy threatening. DOJ response is disappointing.There is no basis/no predicate for an https://t.co/UZn0rCUpcK ’s time to stand for time honored DOJ independence.That separation from White House is a critical part of our system.

JW filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the DOJ on April 24, 2012; 125 pages were received on May 30, 2012. JW administratively appealed the request on June 5, 2012, and received 222 pages more on March 6, 2013. According to the documents:

I suspect an investigation will turn up all manner of dirty tricks by Holder, who I suspect helped foster the riots in Ferguson, for instance. While there is no solid evidence, the DOJ certainly helped promote the protests that led to the arrest and prosecution of the “white Hispanic” George Zimmerman for shooting thug Trayvon Martin in self-defense through a branch called the Community Relations Service (CRS). The Martin case - ginned up by the Holder DOJ - would be the spark that would later ignite Ferguson and Baltimore and a host of other cities and create Black Lives Matter, the terrorist organization. All of this came about under Holder’s watch, and likely through the machinations of Holder himself.

Does this surprise anyone? Holder began the process of weaponizing the DOJ, and an investigation could land him in serious trouble.

From a Florida Sunshine Law request filed on April 23, 2012, JW received thousands of pages of emails on April 27, 2012, in which was found an email by Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Program Officer Amy Carswell from April 16, 2012: “Congratulations to our partners, Thomas Battles, Regional Director, and Mildred De Robles, Miami-Dade Coordinator and their co-workers at the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service for their outstanding and ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and build bridges of understanding and respect in Sanford, Florida” following a news article in the Orlando Sentinel about the secretive “peacekeepers.”



How deep does this go? Clearly someone under Holder promoted this thing.

Holder did a lot. He ordered that in government settlements with corporations conservative groups received no money while liberal groups did, for instance. According to the Fox News article:

“While Eric Holder was U.S. attorney general, the Justice Department allowed prosecutors to strike agreements compelling big companies to give money to outside groups not connected to their cases to meet settlement burdens. Republican lawmakers long have decried those payments as a “slush fund” that boosted liberal groups, and the Trump DOJ ended the practice earlier this year.

But internal Justice Department emails released Tuesday by Goodlatte indicated that not only were officials involved in determining what organizations would get the money, but also Justice Department officials may have intervened to make sure the settlements didn’t go to conservative groups.”

Holder ignored the IRS targeting scandal. Oh, and did I mention he was found in contempt of Congress? And he put the Associated Press under government surveillance. Ditto a number of journalists not associated with the AP, such as Sharyl Attkinson. Ditto James Rosen, who was named a criminal co-conspirator by the DOJ and had wiretaps put on his phones, had his personal e-mails read, his movements monitored, and was described as a “flight risk” so he could be kept in the dark about it.

How about the jailing of Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, the poor schlub who made a bad youtube video and was blamed by Hillary and Susan Rice and Samantha Powers for their bumbling response to Benghazi.

Does anyone really believe that Eric Holder’s hands are clean - and that he doesn’t know it? Holder was essentially the Consigliere to Obama, the man who gave the orders and would take the fall if it fell apart.

And as for his laughable claim the DOJ is supposed to have “independence” one must ask, where in the Constitution is an executive bureau authorized as a full branch of government? The DOJ works for the President of the United States. And while there may be some reason to maintain autonomy, if that bureau is running wild it can and must be reined in. In the end it is the President who bears the responsibility; he’s the head of the Executive Branch of government, not Jeff Sessions.

Frankly, Eric Holder belongs in prison. I hope there is a real investigation and that justice is served.