Will the rest of America follow the current trend toward socialism in the next decade?

The Blue Wave Did Hit: California Drowning in Ocean of BlueV



“Elections have consequences” as citizens were instructed by former President Obama. Of course the midterm election battles have come to a conclusion with no “blue wave,” or no “red tsunami.” Yet, there will be consequences. Already, citizens are witnessing the consequences of a Democrat failure to manifest their blue wave. Leftist factions in the Democrat Party are blaming Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for the failure of the blue wave that was promised. And, apparently “Plan B” is to manufacture ballots that are appearing out of the “blue” which were very closely contested. Thus, citizens are witnessing the debacle in Florida, and possibly other contentious states as well.

California is now able to become a prime foundation for a socialist state Yet, in all honesty, the blue wave did hit. The consequences of recent state elections in California show that state has been converted to the Democrat Sanctuary of Kalifornia. Now, Kalifornia is all blue - and it is representative of the “blue”print for the entire nation. And, it is fairly well known here that the state of California perfected the manufacture of additional ballots long ago, as well as the ballot disappearing act - in order to gain Democrat majorities. Will the rest of America follow the current trend toward socialism in the next decade? Time may tell. Certainly, with Gavin Newsome as the new governor in California, the state is now able to become a prime foundation for a socialist state. California is now Kalifornia as there is only one party. Different states have experienced supermajorities in the past, but now the new Kalifornia has a super majority of Democrats in the legislature. But most alarming is the mindset of the legislators in the supermajority. They are socialistic and even Marxists with questionable allegiance to the United States as a Union, and questionable adherence to the U.S. Constitution. Already, the Democrat power structure has brought about promises to “tax the wealthy” through the business tax measure to fund homelessness in the city of San Francisco. The measure passed on Tuesday and authorizes the city and county of San Francisco to fund housing and homelessness services by taxing certain businesses. The taxes target businesses with over $50 million in gross annual receipts, or businesses with over $1 billion in gross annual receipts that have their administrative offices in the city of San Francisco. Will those businesses keep their administrative offices in the city of San Francisco? That is unlikely. Then who will pay for the increasing homeless crisis? That will be the next step, and the Democrats that remain in the state will start feeding on their own. Already, there are so many infrastructure services that are not provided in the state that it is downright tragic. The main focus of the Democrats to solve the crisis and genuine human tragedy of homelessness is to raise taxes. But with more and more homeless people flocking to Kalifornia, and more illegal immigrants allowed into the Sanctuary State, the economy of one of the best states in the Union will implode. The state used to have the world’s sixth largest economy; now it is about 10th, but the debt load is so great that even servicing the interest on the loans is nearly impossible.

The millions upon millions of dollars that flooded into some states like Florida, Texas, and Colorado The recent elections will have serious consequences because California is a true one-party state, and may descend into the level of a third world economy with the Democrat leadership in full control. And, with so many illegal aliens welcomed in Kalifornia, there will be little difference in the minds of the illegals, except they will have very wealthy American businesses to finance their stay. The primary “leader” of the sanctuary state, outgoing Governor Jerry Brown, had allowed the MS-13 gang to do untold harm to state citizens under state sanctuary mandates. That may only increase under Newsome. Another serious consequence is that California’s next rising star is someone who may be linked to George Soros. Eleni Kounalakis is the new Lieutenant Governor, and had been a top fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2008. She was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary by President Obama (she shifted her support to Obama after the primaries). Eleni Kounalakis is married to Marcos Kounalakis, a former foreign correspondent, who worked for NBC radio, Newsweek, and Mutual News Moscow. He was also previously on the faculty of Central European University in Hungary, which was founded by Mr. Soros. Hungary is the nation that recently exerted intense political pressure upon George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Under the threat of legal sanctions from the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, Soros will move his operation to Berlin. Maybe, in the future, he will be quite welcome in Kalifornia as well. The outcome of the midterm elections also seem to have emboldened the Brown Shirts as a gang of Antifa has attacked Tucker Carlson’s home recently. It is possible that their leader did not get the memo from former Senator Hillary Clinton when she said prior to the midterms: “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again…” But of course, the mob does not listen to Hillary anymore. At least there is no overt proof. But, the alternative media outlets are now on alert. If any conservative media personality says something that is deemed “politically incorrect” they will be targeted; they will find your home, and threaten your family. Did anyone hear any of the Democrat leadership decry the bullying tactics from their Brown Shirts? No comment. It seems that control of the House of Representatives was not enough for the Democrat leadership. They want more. It seems that control of some of the states that have been turned to “blue” states was not enough for the Democrats. What has really changed in their tactics across the nation? Voter fraud is becoming very evident. The millions upon millions of dollars that flooded into some states like Florida, Texas, and Colorado did not seem to be enough to buy the places of power, so they are definitely upset that they could not buy enough of a blue wave to make a bigger splash.

Continued below... Socialist governments traditionally do make a financial mess. They always run out of other people’s money. Elections have consequences. Yet, Democrats never seem to be satisfied with fair elections. They are still throwing tantrums over the outcome of the Trump victory. They will not call off the Brown Shirts as civility will not start again until they turn America into what they have turned California into - a socialist, one-party state focused upon stealing from the honest, hardworking citizens. Socialism is theft, as defined by Frederic Bastiat (1801-1850) the French economist, author, and statesman. He wrote The Law in 1848, and exposed the prominent socialist fallacies of his day, a time in which France was shifting to embrace socialism, just as America is today. When former Prime Minister of England, Margaret Thatcher, was asked about the socialists in her country, who had control in Britain for a good period of time. Thatcher concurred with the French economist. She said: I would much prefer to bring them down as soon as possible. I think they’ve made the biggest financial mess that any government’s ever made in this country for a very long time, and Socialist governments traditionally do make a financial mess. They always run out of other people’s money. It’s quite a characteristic of them. For those paying attention to the consequences of the recent midterm elections, the United States, which has long toyed with socialism and socialist policies is about to tip over onto a slippery slope of socialist slime. Kalifornia is the first fully compromised socialist state. The political cancer that has metastasized out of California had spread to Oregon and into Washington, and after this election, now Nevada has tipped blue. Some of the rest of the states in middle America have been partially compromised. Will the rest of America follow the current trend toward socialism in the next decade? There is no inevitability of a “blue America.” Nevertheless, though the cries of alarm spread across the country, the people need to awaken. Those who love the ideals that formed the heart of America must stand up, speak out. Christians and people of faith must sincerely seek the guidance of Heaven once again. True patriots need to look past petty differences and unite in action, if citizens are to stop the spread of the political cancer growing in Kalifornia. Americans today need to prove they deserve to inherit the true freedoms won and kept by those who offered their lives for the Land of the Free.V

