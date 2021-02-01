Are there enough American Patriots to save America from the tyrants? The answer to that question will change the course of history

The Bravest Men and Women America has ever known

This is a very different world than it was just a year ago, isn’t it? In my opinion, one of the most important events of the last 12 months is the rise of The Bravest Men and Women America Has Ever Known. American history is replete with courageous action. The colonists who defied the greatest Superpower of their day, the pioneers who set out westward to build their futures, the first- responders who ran toward the Twin Towers as they burned – for more than two centuries, America has truly been the “home of the brave.” Americans have a long history of selfless acts of bravery. But over the past year, and especially over the past few months, we’ve seen thousands of acts of selfish bravery – Americans who act bravely solely for their own benefit.

Who are “The Bravest Men and Women”? Who are “The Bravest Men and Women”? Here’s a list of some of the most prominent: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Jerry Nadler and most of the politicians in Washington.

Vice President Pence, at a campaign rally in Georgia on January 4th said “Come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the evidence.” Then, on January 6th, he turned the country over to the socialists. By doing so, he claimed his place as one of The Bravest Men and Women.

Governors (Cuomo, Whitmer, Newsom), Mayors (Lightfoot, De Blasio, Bowser) and city councils members across the country.

The publishers and editors of the “Old Print Media” and the “Old Broadcast Media.”

The titans who control the internet behemoths: Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Sundar Pichai of Google/YouTube. You might have a name or two you’d like to add to this list. Over the past year, the elites of “The Bravest” have consolidated their power and control over America. They can break any law, tell any lie, and deny any truth without fear of consequences.

They can break any law, tell any lie, and deny any truth without fear of consequences They control the political system. They fear no election and no political opponent, for they know they can print any number of ballots and raise the dead to sign them. With the help of the media, they can destroy any political opponent (and even those who simply have different beliefs than they do.) They control the justice system. They fear no judge and no court, not even the Supreme Court. They have no fear of any district attorney or any lawsuit, for they know that no case will ever be heard – the judge will simply declare that the plaintiffs “have no standing.” They control social media and the news media. They fear no web site, no blogger, no internet search, because they can just hit “delete.” They can rewrite history as they see fit, and silence and destroy all opposing voices. They fear nothing, and no one, not even God in heaven. This makes them “The Bravest Men and Women America Has Ever Known”. They stand as giants astride history, shaping current public opinion and future events in any way they wish. They consider themselves our new gods, and if you are one of them, life is very good indeed.

“The Bravest” believe that American Patriots are nearly extinct The only people they don’t control are the American citizens. But the elites in “The Bravest” think they have little to fear from the great common mass of America. They know that most Americans are timid, short-sighted and powerless, passive in the face of the erosion of liberty and the rise of the all-powerful state. The elites fear no two-thousand-yard bullet, and they fear no angry crowd protesting outside the gates of their enclave. They believe that once they confiscate all of the guns, their reign will last a thousand years. Having said all that, I still wonder if they sometimes sit up in bed at 2 a.m., hearts pounding and bathed in a cold sweat. In the dark, alone, does their bravery desert them? Does fear grip their souls when they remember what every tyrant throughout history has learned? Which is this: Tyrants fall when Patriots rise. In the past, American Patriots were willing to fight and die for freedom. Today, “The Bravest” believe that American Patriots are nearly extinct. It is true, it seems, that most Americans are lulled and dulled by video screens, and their compliance can be purchased with a few dollars from a stimulus bill. But surely there are some Patriots left. Are there enough American Patriots to save America from the tyrants? The answer to that question will change the course of history. Tyrants fall when Patriots rise.



