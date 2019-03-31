Congress setup the surveillance state and created secret courts with the power to deny citizens their Constitutional rights

The Corrupt Justice System, Star Chambers and the Surveillance State

Most Americans don’t trust the justice system or the government anymore for good reasons. We witnessed the rigging of the justice system by the Department of Justice and the FBI to exonerate Hillary Clinton, and we witnessed the cover-up of the Clinton’s and the Obama Administration’s involvement in the Uranium One deal with Russia. Anyone else, not wealthy and politically connected, would have ended up behind bars, and we know that. It’s blatantly obvious that there’s a double standard when it comes to justice in America. The rich, famous and politically connected have one system of justice, and the rest of us have another.

Moreover, the Jussie Smollet case reaffirms that there’s a different justice system for the rich, famous and politically connected. Smollet’s celebrity status, protected group status and his political connections with the Obamas enabled him to stage a phony assault and get away with it. The average person would have been prosecuted to the full extent of the law for staging a hate hoax, but privileged people with political connections, like Smollet, get to skate away Scott-Free. If anyone had doubts about the justice system being corrupt, the dismissal of charges against Jussie Smollet should remove any doubts. By the way, Rahm Emanuel let the cat out of the bag when he blamed President Trump for Smollet’s hoax. According to Emanuel, the President made him do it, and the President should be blamed—not the racist bonehead who did it. By blaming the President, Emanuel revealed that Smollet’s real motive was to soil the President’s reputation, paint him as a white racist enabler, and for that reason he can’t be held responsible for his own actions. However, if the situation had been reversed, and a white person had pulled off the same hate hoax to impugn the character of Obama and his supporters, that person would have been held responsible, labeled a racist, and Emanuel would have been calling for a public hanging. Emanuel’s moronic statement, blaming the President, makes as much sense as blaming the President of a bank because the bank was robbed. What a deceptive moron!

In addition, we witnessed the abuse of police and judicial power by Obama officials in their effort to overturn the 2016 election. And so far, not one of the corrupt officials involved have been held accountable. We also witnessed armed FBI para-military style raids on the homes of innocent Americans. Mueller’s pre-dawn raids were reminiscent of Nazi Gestapo tactics, and not one of the culprits involved will ever be held accountable and we know that. As a matter of fact, some of the culprits involved still hold government positions—like Rod Rosenstein. Furthermore, FBI and Justice Department officials lied to a secret FISA court to obtain spy warrants on the Trump campaign, and none of the perpetrators were held in contempt for lying to the court, and of course the court isn’t accountable to anyone outside the court. Apparently, lies and injustice are okay to dark secret courts (Star Chambers), that wouldn’t exist if the system was really fair and impartial, and not corrupt. That begs the question: What kind of court operates under a veil of secrecy and issues warrants based on false testimony and propaganda? The answer is a court set up to undermine the rule of law and deny citizen’s their constitutional rights—“to be secure in one’s person, house, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures”, and “to enjoy privacy in all matters in which the rights of others are not violated.” In a nutshell, FISA secret courts were setup to deny citizens their constitutional rights, and Congress created the Star Chamber, by passing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. If congress represented the people, then why would they pass legislation designed to strip the people they supposedly represent of their constitutional rights? And how is it that Congress is always at logger heads when it comes to passing legislation that benefits the American people, but they are united when it comes to passing harmful legislation like the Patriot Act and FISA? Are they total idiots or just globalist traitors?

In addition, nothing has changed that would restore confidence in the justice system or the government. The FBI can still conduct armed Gestapo raids on the homes of unarmed American citizens, and they can still acquire secret warrants from secret courts to spy on American citizens and raid the homes of patriotic Americans. The FBI isn’t protecting Americans from anything; they are using all the unconstitutional tools, made available to them by congress, to facilitate government oppression and intrusion on privacy. Finally, Congress setup the surveillance state and created secret courts with the power to deny citizens their Constitutional rights. They could undo the harm they have done, but they refuse to. That proves they can’t be trusted. On top of that, the justice system can’t be trusted either. The justice system has been corrupted from the top down. There’s corruption at every level from federal to state and local judicial systems, and the Hillary and Smollet exoneration is proof of that. Need I say more?

