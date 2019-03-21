Works for who, Jimmy?

The Curiously Pensive Tweets of a Discredited F.B.I. Director



Recent tweets from former F.B.I. Director James Comey took a turn toward solitary reclusiveness, of sorts. Or so they seem to. The caption of the unexpanded version of his most recent tweet reads, “So many questions.” It’s dated 24 Mar. It posted Sunday, after the Mueller’s report had been delivered to the Attorney General. So many questions. pic.twitter.com/66KaR52Kk8 — James Comey (@Comey) March 24, 2019

Where’s Doctor Phil? As tall as Comey is – 6’8” – he’s dwarfed by a forest of giant trees. Are they looming questions? Do they represent a foreboding future where he wanders in the woods? The unexpanded version shows just a part of the trees – no Comey is in the woods. Expand it, and there he stands, look up. So, what do we make of this? A man large in stature, who towers over his co-workers and even looks down on the President of the United States, finds himself beset by big issues of great importance? So many questions? But about what? About so little time? So few answers? Or, maybe, so many big things that can fall on him while he wanders through the woods? Where’s Doctor Phil? It’s a puzzle. Maybe he’s suggesting that although he’s a giant among men – women taller than him are rare—in the scheme of things he’s really a very diminutive and humble person?

Geologic time offers useful perspective Or, is he suggesting that initiating the very-first, well-organized, thoroughly-staffed, bloodless coup attempt against a duly-elected American President was nothing compared to the vastness of a forest? (Any real shrinks reading this please weigh in.) The next tweet is dated Mar 23, last Saturday. The day after the Mueller Report was given to the A.G. late on Friday. Which is not unusual timing for the release of important Swamp news. The caption above the unexpanded picture reads, “Geologic time offers useful perspective.” (That plagiarized from a fortune cookie?) Geologic time offers useful perspective. pic.twitter.com/tbnjjbt8rE — James Comey (@Comey) March 23, 2019

Sir Isaac Newton once wrote something in a similar vein. He likened his life as a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, and theologian to “a boy playing on the sea-shore, and diverting myself now and then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.” So what truth is Comey facing in the vast ocean? Newton matured into humility. What has Comey grown into? Perhaps he wonders as he ponders the sea that is his future. Or not.

The last photo tweet came on the day before the Friday release – Mar 21. https://t.co/SBS2orhYee via @NYTOpinion — James Comey (@Comey) March 21, 2019

The photo expands as a link to Comey’s op-ed that appeared that day in the New York Times, entitled “James Comey: What I Want From the Mueller Report.” Here are his first two paragraphs: “The country is eagerly awaiting the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Many people know what they want it to say—what they feel it simply must say—namely, that Donald Trump is a criminal who should be removed from office. Or that he is completely innocent of all wrongdoing. But not everyone knows what it ‘must’ say. Even though I believe Mr. Trump is morally unfit to be president of the United States, I’m not rooting for Mr. Mueller to demonstrate that he is a criminal. I’m also not rooting for Mr. Mueller to ‘clear’ the president. I’m not rooting for anything at all, except that the special counsel be permitted to finish his work, charge whatever cases warrant charging and report on his work.” This comes from the man who illegally leaked classified documents to the NYT to assure that his friend, Bob, would be appointed Special Council. Whatdaya bet Comey already knew the result of the Mueller Investigation before he wrote the op-ed? “I’m not rooting for anything at all…” the tall man wrote. Except, he wanted “a demonstration to the world that the United States justice system works.” Works for who, Jimmy? Marty Watters is the lead investigative reporter for the website illinoispaytoplay.com where scores of articles covering political corruption in Chicago have posted, including many addressing the 3D formula of DoJ/F.B.I. justice, generally focused on the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.



Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.