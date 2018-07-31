Premier Ford and his late brother Rob were Trump years before Trump was Trump

The Danger in Thinking Premier Ford is a Buffoon



When campaigning for the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Party and then during the provincial election campaign, Ford spent a lot of time saying he was not Donald Trump. True, they are two different people. But politically speaking, the premier and his late brother Rob were Trump years before Trump was Trump.



Part of the problem with the left is it is not a question of disagreeing with politicians like Trump and Ford; they fail to understand them or their supporters. They are simply satisfied to call them names. The progressives laugh when these politicians promise to do something and then have a mental breakdown after they get elected and actually do it.

Ford and the PCs have an absolute right to do what they did Last week Ford announced his government was making changes to some Ontario municipalities including the city of Toronto. The premier announced instead of 47 Toronto councillors (just increased to 44) their numbers would be cut down to 25. The wards will be redrawn to match provincial and federal ridings. The city has 25 federal MPs, 25 provincial MPPs and will now have 25 city representatives. The left went crazy; especially Mayor John Tory who got his panties all twisted into a knot.



In a heated council meeting, Councillor Mike Layton hinted Tory knew all about Ford’s proposal but said and did nothing. Tory lost it, daring Layton to say it directly saying “if you have the balls to do it.” (CTV News, July 28) That statement was rich considering how Tory campaigned for mayor in 2014 first against Rob Ford and later Doug Ford. Tory, constantly criticizing the Fords, was going to bring civility back to city hall. Some civility.



Tory later acknowledged he had a meeting with Ford a couple of weeks before and Ford told him about reducing the size of city council. Tory claimed the premier was simply “musing.” The mayor said, “I didn’t take it seriously because I didn’t think this was put forward in a serious way. Obviously I was wrong.” (CBC, July 28)



John Tory is not Justin Trudeau and in some ways he is worse. It’s is not the prime minister’s fault he is Pierre’s son and was constantly told he was the only person that could save Canada from the evil Stephen Harper. And it certainly is not Justin’s fault he has an IQ that can only be accurately measured by an expert in quantum particles. Tory on the other hand is not brain dead. Tory admitted early on he is a lawyer and understands the constitution. Under the Constitution Act, 1867, powers are divided between the federal government and the provinces. Municipalities have no power other than that given to them by the provinces. Ford and the PCs have an absolute right to do what they did.

The public who gave Ford a majority government are behind him on this one. Tory should have paid attention. In the last vestige of the beaten, Tory now wants a referendum on whether council seats should be reduced to from 47 to 25. When all else fails let the unwashed masses decide. Politicians only want referendums when there is no other way to get what they want. Where was the referendum when council decided to increase the number of piggies at the trough from 44 to 47? Polls, including informal ones taken on media sites, revealed most Torontonians are in favour of the reduction.



It is true, Ford did not campaign specifically on reducing the size of Toronto’s government. But he did campaign on reducing the size of government and saving taxpayers money. For those who understand how this country works, reducing government can include cutting back municipal governments. Former Premier Kathleen Wynne never campaigned on imposing a cap and trade program but she introduced one. There was virtual silence from the elites because that move was to save the planet don’t you know. Ford’s actions were hardly a first.



Most premiers would have only done what Ford did only if city council had asked them. Politicians often help and do the bidding of other politicians while completely disregarding what the people want.



So Tory thought the premier was just “musing.” You would think Tory would have at least asked Ford if he was serious and engaged him in a conversation. But the mayor, like others on the left, simply don’t take Ford seriously. Like the way many so-called intelligent Americans on the left view Trump, Tory knows on one level Ford is premier but really cannot accept it. In Tory’s view, Ford is so far beneath him he refuses to pay attention to someone who is not in his social strata. Layton was right; Tory did know and simply did not believe Ford was serious. Tory really does think Ford is a low class buffoon and now he and his gaggle of leftist councillors are paying for it.



Like Trump, the left and the mainstream media love to point out how Ford lies all the time. But so far, no one has challenged Ford’s statement that of the thousands of people he met on the campaign trail, none of them told him we did not have enough politicians. The public who gave Ford a majority government are behind him on this one. Tory should have paid attention.

