The apathy in not resisting the Left’s lies encourages the Left to keep up the heat in hopes they will win in the end. However, telling a lie time and time again is not new, is it?

The DDD (Dirty Dog of the Day)



Remember how George Bush was demonized by the Left/Media with daily body count updates of the war? Remember how he was considered some kind of hayseed for some of his remarks? The same thing happened with Dan Quayle with his spelling of potato (even though he was actually saying what he saw written on the spelling card by the teacher)? The Left/Media are performing to perfection the tenets of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” To keep on doing something even if it’s wrong seems to have worked for them, or so they think! It is much easier to point to others’ actions when being scrutinized for one’s own actions. It is diversionary; it gives time to dream up defenses and gives the impression that the one being scrutinized is the one who is actually on the attack. Alinsky!

Now we hear one of the Fox News talking heads talking about the “new” Rosanne show’s phenomenal viewership popularity and opining that it shows how President Trump is dividing families. It is instead, however, revealing the strength of those in a family who are Conservatives. The show also revealed how the liberal element is weak in morality and rationality. They are seen to be acting more like children than adults: While this phenomenon is strong in society, it is also a large part of society’s weakness. First of all, let’s note that the liberal views of the Left and the Media should be seen as mostly inseparable: The two are one and the same in thought and goals although there are also many on the Left who are not actually part of the Media. Regardless, they always seem to attack Conservatives individually and as a group. It has become their nature. To better understand the hatred harbored by the Left for Conservatives and Republicans in general, what, then, does Conservative actually mean? Conservatives are those that want to maintain the old landmarks and preserve the intent of the nation’s founders when this country was created as seen mostly in the Constitution. On the other hand, Liberals are those who want change and they want it for the sake of change instead of the general betterment of society. They want change because they believe that if they are constantly changing things — even when unwanted and not needed — it “proves” (in their minds) that they are caring people in contrast to Conservatives who, to the Liberals, are living in the past. Liberals want to be seen as flexible and if this means changing the Constitution, so be it! They want to change the Constitution since this proves, in their mentality, that they are willing to change the essence of a country to show they are the ones who really, really care and are willing and eager to change the Constitution to prove it. I’ve often wondered why Liberals, who are for the most part Globalists, do not go after the Constitutions of other countries. Do they have a domino mindset where they think that after they undo America’s Constitution, then they will go after other country’s constitution or, and this is more probable, they do not see a problem with all those other Constitutions unless, of course, they were modeled after America’s Constitution as were in part, for example, those of Korea, Japan and the Philippines?

It is important to keep in mind that this does not mean that Conservatives are not ready and willing to make change/s but Conservatives will only do it when it proves beneficial to the country as a whole and not bend over backwards to benefit some of those who are not willing to conform to the tenets of our society. Conservatives do not dwell on this, though. They are busy doing their jobs, for the most part, while the Democrats are busy with their agenda which does not actually relate to the benefit of the country as a whole. For Democrats, being seen as caring directly and specifically for the country is a faulty view since they consistently want to work for the benefit of some subset of society while claiming that “everyone counts.” They do this to appear superior to Conservatives. However, they often tend to show preference to those who do not even belong in this country and to many here who are antisocial as regards to America. They seem to think that being born here is somewhat like a freak of nature. This may hang on the idea that we don’t count so much considering the overall world population, a germ that must live in the globalist mindset. The Left’s agenda is entirely geared to promote their agenda, strange as that may seem, but it is done stealthily and too few see through their façade. For the most part, what they do is not with the country taking high priority in their minds. It is Party first and “Let’s party!” afterward. At this point, note also that there are those who act and are essentially Conservatives but do not want be called “Conservatives” because of the negative labels assigned to them by the Liberal Left. Most of these are not aware of how they are being used by the Left in an Alinsky way. These are the “go along to get along” types, for the most part, without realizing that the overall welfare of the country is dependent upon the Conservative philosophy while, if they were to go along with the “change” that the Left wants, the country as we know it would be no more. Those who think that the country needs to deny and ignore those things that have made us traditionally American, then they are truly not Conservative and may well be due to their ignorance of history.

Continued below... Those who imply that President Trump is “dividing families” are either on their own agenda or paralleling their network’s agenda. They are the Never Trump crowd in stealth mode. They slyly throw in a few words and a sentence or two slanted against President Trump as if seeing what will stick to the wall. Where Rosanne’s “new” show is concerned, they slip in the idea of “division of the family” and point to Trump without realizing or wanting to say that aside from Rosanne’s show, President Trump is actually keeping his Conservative base regardless of the Rosanne Effect. Rosanne’s show was helpful in revealing those in families who are more Conservative and those who are more Liberal. But is this view against President Trump merely a Trump Thing considering how they treated previous Republican presidents? Consider how the Left/Media operates. The Left/Media treated Presidents Bush (father AND son), Reagan and even Nixon, as if they were enemies of the state. They looked for ways to do this. When they were in office, each one was looked at every day by the Left/Media as the DDD — Dirty Dog of the Day. When some Conservative person in Washington has a voice that condemns the Left, that person is also a DDD but these usually fade until another comes to take his or her place. For Conservative, Republican presidents, though, there is no time when he can relax while in office because he knows that when there is a pause in their attacks, the Left/Media are just getting a new breath and will soon come again to “get them.” It is also significant that when the Left is doing its worst to destroy what is important in American Society, they do it in the dark just like thieves when they steal what is of value. We learn the damage they have done later when it’s hard to make corrections. (“We have to vote for it to see what’s in it.” — Nutsy Pelosi) If Charley Brown were the president, they’d also demonize him. No matter who is in office, if he is not a Democrat, the Leftroids look for something now or sometime in their past and then proceed to splatter all they can find on the wall to see if anything will stick. They point to them, make references to them, create Media stories about them and do it repeatedly ad nauseum thinking that if they do it enough, people will believe it. They consistently do it even if what they say is not true and just a creation of their warped imagination. But what the Left may not realize is that most do not really believe it, they just lose interest in fighting it after being inundated with a storm of misinformation/ and lies. Subsequently, the apathy in not resisting the Left’s lies encourages the Left to keep up the heat in hopes they will win in the end. However, telling a lie time and time again is not new, is it? “A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.” — Joseph Goebbels, while on Hitler’s staff

Mr. Lunsford is a retired DoD telecommunications engineer, linguist and world traveler now living in eastern Kentucky. Still active in radio communications, he has several books copyrighted, one of which is now in final process of publication. He is politically motivated and, as much as possible, politically active.