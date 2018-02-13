The Democratic Party's War on Christianity

Today's Democratic Party is the greatest threat in American history to each and every one of those 280 million Christians. Why? Because the Party seeks, in the name of political correctness, to take God out of every aspect of our public lives

It all began on June 25th, 1962. The United States Supreme Court decided in Engel v. Vitale that a prayer approved by the New York Board of Regents for use in schools violated the First Amendment by constituting an establishment of religion. The following year, in Abington School District v. Schempp, the Court found Bible readings in public schools also in violation of the First Amendment. (Reliion and Politics These two landmark Supreme Court decisions started the war against the Christian religion in the US, because these laws effectively removed all mention of the Christian God from public schools.

Let’s move on to the presidential election of 2016. John David Podesta Jr. is an American political consultant who began his service in the White House as the White House Staff Secretary and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations for the Clinton Administration from January 20, 1993 until October 20, 1998. From October 20, 1998 until January 20, 2001, Podesta served as White House Chief of Staff to President Bill Clinton. From January 1, 2014 until February 13, 2015, Podesta served as Counselor to President Barack Obama. In 2016, Podesta became chairman of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Podesta is currently the Chair and Counselor of the Center for American Progress (CAP), a left-wing think tank in Washington, D.C. that organizes violent protests in US major cities against white supremacists, Trump supporters and any ideology or cause the Democratic Party deems politically incorrect or conflicts with their definition of social justice. During Podesta’s tenure as chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, his emails were hacked and released to the press. The hacked emails provided evidence of animosity toward Republican Catholics by Hillary’s top campaign staffers. In an email from John Halpin, Center for American Progress fellow, to Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri, Halpin noted several prominent conservatives were Catholics and accused them of “an amazing bastardization of the [Catholic] faith.” Palmieri’s response was that wealthy people find conservatism more acceptable from Catholics than from Evangelicals. Halpin said, “They must be attracted to the systematic thought and severely backwards gender relations and must be totally unaware of Christian democracy.” Palmieri responded: “I imagine they think it is the most socially acceptable politically conservative religion. Their rich friends wouldn’t understand if they became evangelicals.” (Politico)

Hobby Lobby owner David Green has been described by Forbes magazine as “the largest evangelical benefactor in the world”. He publicly maintains that his entire $5.1 billion empire belongs to God. In September 2012, Hobby Lobby filed a lawsuit against the United States over regulations requiring employer-based healthcare to cover emergency contraceptives, stating: “The Green family’s religious beliefs forbid them from participating in, providing access to, paying for, training others to engage in, or otherwise supporting abortion-causing drugs and devices”. Hobby Lobby argued that the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act served to protect their religious beliefs, therefore the application of the contraceptive mandate didn’t apply to them. On June 30, 2014, the U.S. supreme court ruled 5-4 that Hobby Lobby and other “closely held” stock corporations could choose to be exempt from the law based on religious preferences, based on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act but not on the First Amendment to the Constitution. Why did Hobby Lobby have to sue the federal government in the first place? The reason is because, in the minds of White House officials working in the Obama administration, religious freedom was seen as a form of discrimination and political incorrectness. For example, the chairman of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission was quoted as saying, “The phrases ‚Äòreligious liberty’ and ‚Äòreligious freedom’ will stand for nothing except hypocrisy so long as they remain code words for discrimination, intolerance, racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, Christian supremacy or any form of intolerance.”

Continued below... This is evidence that by 2016, religious freedom had become politicized in the platform of the Democratic Party. According to the Democratic politicians, one could only practice Christianity as long as it didn’t interfere with “gay rights” or “abortion rights.” There is now a conflict in the Party between its Catholic members: Those who are taught that abortion is a sin, and those that toe the politically correct Party line of being pro-choice, who are Catholic in name only. At some point, the practicing Catholic Democrats are going to be forced into making a decision between their faith and their party. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” This is why political correctness is not only the enemy of free speech, it is also a direct assault on religious freedom because it prohibits “the free exercise thereof” and thus, the 1st Amendment of the Constitution. Under the Obama administration, the Democratic Party forced taxpayers to fund abortions, even if it violated their conscience. This is another example of President Obama and the other left-wing Democrats stripping American Christians of their religious freedom. There can be no doubt that Obama and the Democratic Party members knew that all practicing Christians are pro-life when they passed that legislation. Under the Obama administration, Democratic politicians sought to eliminate public funding from Christian colleges, making it harder for poor and minority students to attend. They created “hate lists” of Christian and Catholic schools. The Democratic politicians also threatened to deny Christian schools their tax-exempt status and their accreditation. They also sought to remove all Christian and Catholic colleges from the NCAA. Thus far, they have been unsuccessful in that effort. However, as we all know, the Democrats have been able to insert politics into the NFL, giving them a much more public platform than the NCAA to exhibit their intolerance of the US’s traditional Judeo-Christian heritage as well as showing disrespect towards the American flag, which is iconic of the brave soldiers who fought and gave their lives to keep that heritage intact.

Under Obama, Democratic Party Under Obama, Democratic Party politicians censored pastors’ sermons, fired public officials because of what they wrote in a Bible study, and punished bakers, florists, and wedding photographers with massive fines, simply for wanting to run their businesses according to their Christian beliefs. Politicians within the Democratic Party were treating Christians like criminals while telling them they can practice their faith quietly within the walls of their own homes and churches, but they had better not let their Christian faith be seen in public. The Democratic line hasn’t changed. Their message to every American Christian is: “Sure, you can go to church, but don’t you dare bring those beliefs outside the confines of that building. Don’t you dare allow those beliefs to govern your behavior outside of your place of worship.” This is further evidence that the Democratic Party is continuing in their attempts to destroy the ability of practicing Christians to live their faith, to exercise their right to serve God as they are taught in the Bible. What happened to the Democratic Party’s support of the great social reformers like George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., William Wilberforce, and Harriet Tubman, who all made their impact on society because of their Christian faith? It is hypocritical for the Democratic Party to preach to Republicans how great these men were while simultaneously stamping out the public practice of Christianity through legislation and political correctness. On Thursday, 10/27/2016, before he was elected president, Donald Trump met with over 30 religious leaders from across the country to discuss religious freedom issues.

Continued below... The meeting covered the history of religion and the role of traditional morality in shaping our country, the importance of protecting religious freedom for churches, schools, businesses, non-profits, international religious freedom and reaffirmed the Judeo-Christian heritage that used to be taught in our public schools: The belief that God has blessed the United States of America, and that in so doing, the US can have the ability to bless all other nations. Trump was attentive, inquisitive and at the end of the meeting, committed to protecting religious freedom and our Judeo-Christian heritage. After reconfirming his commitment to protecting the rights of pastors to speak freely from the pulpit, Trump closed by saying: “Under my leadership, this will all change. The religious freedom of Americans will be protected and strengthened.” It seems that the Democratic Party’s intolerance of Christianity has also spread to the left-wing national news media. Joy Behar apologized Tuesday, 03/13/2018, after saying that mental illness was the reason why Christians say that Jesus Christ talks to them, in remarks made on her TV show “The View” last month about Vice President Mike Pence. Behar made those arrogant, conceited remarks on 02/13/2018, during a discussion that touched upon Pence’s Christianity. “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus,” Behar said. “It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct—hearing voices…My question is, can he [Mike Pence] talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?” There are nearly 280 million Christians in the United States, the largest Christian population in the world. The motto of the United States of America, established in a 1956 law signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is “In God We Trust”. Today’s Democratic Party is the greatest threat in American history to each and every one of those 280 million Christians. Why? Because the Party seeks, in the name of political correctness, to take God out of every aspect of our public lives. In their attempt to limit religious freedom, the Democratic Party is attacking the very foundation that has made America the greatest nation that has ever existed on the planet.

Robert Steven Ingebo, is president of FRI Corporation