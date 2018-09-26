FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion, period. Period

The Dems’ ‘FBI investigation’ talking point is completely obliterated by …Joe Biden?



Everyone, let’s have a big round of applause for Joe Biden! He’s the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is he a constant, ridiculous, gaffe-machine – he’s also one of the Democrats’ best and brightest hopes for 2020. For many, Crazy Uncle Joe represents just the right balance between genuine lefty and genial, blue-collar, every man. They think he can capture some of the populism, and patriotism, that propelled Trump to victory. So, you might wonder what he thinks of the left’s current crop of talking points. For example, what does the Dems’ handsy standard-bearer think about the FBI investigating “he-said/she-said” sexual harassment claims involving SCOTUS nominees?

Fortunately, we know. He made it VERY clear during the Clarence Thomas hearings. Pssssst….he’s not a fan. As Biden says: “FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion, period. Period. The reason why we cannot rely on the FBI report – you would not like it if we did – because it is inconclusive. They say, ‘He said, she said, and they said.’ Period.” Now, if the GOP was smart, it would be promoting that clip everywhere. The party’s surrogates should be out en masse, saying “Look, even Obama’s former VP doesn’t buy this hokum.” They should be forcing every Democrat they encounter to either confirm or disavow Biden’s grandstanding as it relates to the current chorus of investigatory demands.





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.