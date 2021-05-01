Will it be a liberty loving Judeo-Christian government or a Marxist Democrat dictatorship?

The Devil Made Me Do It!

In the 1970s, the comedian Flip Wilson popularized the term, “The devil made me do it.” In the context of the times most Americans viewed his shtick as funnier than hell. He made us laugh, and many of us adopted the term for our own use. And we laughed. We laughed and didn’t think much more about it.



In 2021, when only about 1/3 of Americans profess to be Christian, this meme is no longer funny; it is downright scary. The evil of the devil has thoroughly infected American culture to a point where Judeo-Christian values are held in low regard by too many American citizens. It appears that with the government of Canada now at war with Christianity, this phenomena isn’t confined to America.

The evil of the devil has thoroughly infected American culture Some of the material on television today was called porn when I was growing up in the 1960s. Now even television advertisers are way over sharing. The language used in movies and music demonstrates the low regard Americans have toward each other, and demonstrates to the world just how uncivilized American culture has become. One would think the movie industry would start to get the message when barely ¼ of 1% of Americans watched the April Oscar Awards show. This demonstrates that even non-Christians have had their fill of entertainment industry trash.



Prime time television programs I once followed regularly are pushing male on male and female on female bedroom sex scenes. Seriously, does that really move the story line along? I don’t think so. Hell, even male on female sex scenes don’t usually move the story along either. This is nothing more than prime time television soft porn. I guess the devil made them do it.



Politics has seriously polluted profession sports and fans, as they should, have said NO! American sports fans don’t need politically charged sports and many are no longer fans. Professional sports does need fans, without whom they will die. Now primetime television is inflicting politics on their fans. Viewers don’t need the political garbage inserted in their primetime television broadcasts. However, primetime television does need the viewers. I hope they learn something from their entertainment brothers in professional sports. American patriots know how to change TV channels, and they do.



“The devil made me do it” isn’t just a funny phrase anymore. It is the reason North American Judeo-Christian culture has jumped off the rails. The Marxist governments of two formerly Judeo-Christian nations can be viewed as the work of the devil. The leadership of these two great nations, continue the evils of the devil’s work day after day. The end is not yet in sight.

The evils of American brainwashing began with the THEORY of human caused global cooling I can’t speak to potential actions or solutions north of the United States border, I wish Canada success. On the American side of the border, American patriots must enlist the help of other American patriots and all Americans, who still believe in traditional Judeo-Christian values. It is time to get back to church and time to get the red alert out to as many Americans as possible.



Hope in America has been increased. The U.S. Census Bureau has just announced that six “red” Republican states are entitled to seven more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and seven “blue” Democrat states will lose one seat each. That alone changes the current mix from 218 Democrats and 212 Republicans to 211 Democrats to 219 Republicans. That, of course, assumes Democrats don’t lose additional seats in the midterm election. Patriotic Americans now know what they need to do between April 2021 and November 2022 to retake the U.S. House of Representative and the U.S Senate.



The evils of American brainwashing began with the THEORY of human caused global cooling. The brainwashing continued with the THEORY of human caused global warming and continues with the THEORY of human caused global climate change. The operative word here is THEORY! Representing theories as settled science is pure evil and flies in the face of actual science. When the Marxist Democrats and their minions ignore the real scientific method and call theories something else, it is pure evil. Too many brainwashed Marxist Democrat useful idiots are gleefully accepting these theories as if they were facts. It just ain’t so.



The evil continues with the Marxist Democrat brainwashing using the critical race THEORY. By 2008, for all practical purposes, racism against black people had ended in America, the proof being we elected a black President. Then the Marxist Democrat President Barack Obama, in a matter of weeks rekindled black against everyone else racism. Marxism could not succeed in America unless divisiveness between races was not re-established.

Marxists, the Democrats, and the race baiting industry could not survive without hate and racism Marxists, the Democrats, and the race baiting industry could not survive without hate and racism. Barack Obama was the most divisive and racist President in American history. He and the Marxist Democrats then upped the ante by further inflaming hate throughout the Trump administration. And now we have critical race THEORY. Astoundingly, too many Americans Marxist useful idiots are buying it. As the wise Forrest Gump may have once said, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Marxist Democrat brainwashing is running amuck.

“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority” ~ Booker T. Washington

Do we make things happen? Do we watch what happens? Or, will we wonder what happened? Flip Wilson also introduced us to the term “Here come da’ judge.” That was funny in the 1970s, too. The ultimate judge, the American people, will be coming soon and America will end up with the government it deserves. Will it be a liberty loving Judeo-Christian government or a Marxist Democrat dictatorship? We will know in 18 months, won’t we?



