The Enemy Within

Without further ado, let’s cut to the chase: The left in America is inches away from winning. Repeat: The left in America is inches away from winning. Evidence: Millions of students, kindergarten through graduate school who, due to brainwashing and indoctrination by a leftist dominated educational system, believe socialism is The Way and that “the planet” is in immanent danger of environmental destruction; millions of criminal invaders, entirely unvetted, possibly disease carrying, allowed to roam free, murdering, raping, stealing at will, and adding the coup de grace, voting in our elections in massive numbers; dozens of high government officials who are known to have indisputably committed multiple felonies, breaking a myriad of federal laws, continuing to hold positions of power, and/or walking around free and unindicted; an out of control deficit and a similarly out of control federal budget; leftist terrorists, by the government’s own definition, allowed to continue violent attacks on conservatives with little, but mostly no punishment; a media engaged in 24/7/365 dissemination of lies, slander, libel, disinformation, distortion, obfuscation, and propaganda; the Democrat Party, encouraging, funding, instigating, covering up for, constantly lying about, and engaging in all of the above; a judiciary dominated by leftist judges who regularly and without fear of consequences, create law from their personal political agendas; and, pathetically sad to say, the Republican Party doing nothing of substance to slow, much less stop this, and worse, often aiding and abetting.

Democrats constant and ubiquitous use of “democracy” to describe America. We are NOT a democracy. We are a republic The details could fill volumes, and a lot of us “ordinary” Americans are well aware of them, so I will not repeat what folks already know. However, if by some chance, you’ve missed out, you can go to the archives on this site and get caught up. Knowledge is power, and this is why the left has focused on the control of information by taking over the information media and education. They have perfected the principles followed by Nazi Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels: A lie is as good as the truth, if you can get people to believe it, and even the biggest lie will be believed, if you repeat it often enough. Nazi, by the way, stood for National SOCIALIST Party, leftist, NOT right wing. One quick example of this is the Democrats constant and ubiquitous use of “democracy” to describe America. We are NOT a democracy. We are a republic. All of the Founders made a point of making that distinction and warning that democracies are mob rule and always fail to survive as nations. We are at the point where the Democrats feel safe in openly ignoring the Constitution and the Rule of Law when it suits them in furthering their totalitarian ideological agenda. A very glaring and dangerous example is the move by some 13 Democrat dominated states - California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington state, and the District of Columbia - to ignore the Electoral College and elect the president by popular vote. Article II, Section I of the Constitution goes into great detail, as does Amendment XII, of how the College works. The purpose was to prevent a few densely populated urban areas from dictating to the more sparsely populated, rural/agricultural states. To legally do this, the Constitution needs to be amended, with 38 states approving the Amendment and then a ¾ majority vote in both houses of Congress. The Democrats appear to be flat out ignoring this. Dozens of other examples could be cited, but I’m sure you get the idea.

For too long, we have been forced to tolerate the intolerable. Time to fight back This is all bad enough, but We, the People, have been hung out to dry by all but a handful of elected Republicans. We have been betrayed, time after time by the people who told us they were conservatives who loved America, freedom, and capitalism as much as we did. In their zealous, self-serving lust for power, they have sold us out to those who would establish a permanent political elite, ruling over a one-party totalitarian, collectivist state. In return, they will be allowed to be quislings, running dogs and boot-licking lackeys of the New Leftist Aristocracy, but way more privileged than you and me. I have doubts that voting will do much good anymore. The Democrat Swamp Dwellers still control the Justice Department and the FEC, so the massive voter fraud that got them the current majority in the House will only get much worse. However, we must never quit trying. We need to much more efficiently reorganize what we accomplished with the Tea Parties, but on a national, coordinated scale. And we need to take to the streets. When a single leftist hack judge overrules what is clearly legal – which they do nearly every day – we need to practice civil disobedience, and ignore his or her illegal ruling. Same for clearly unconstitutional laws passed by the seditious Congress. For too long, we have been forced to tolerate the intolerable. Time to fight back.

