The Fake Media - Master Manipulators More Dangerous Than Russia



Whether it be the caravan invasion, pipe bomb mailings or Dr. Ford’s testimony, the fake media can be counted on in every case to spin the facts to destroy the Presidency of Donald Trump and undermine the Constitution in the process. And but for a corrupt media, the upcoming November midterm elections shouldn’t be close. The playing field against conservative values in favor of leftist ideology is not slightly tilted but deeply sloped because the fake media creates the perception which sometimes equals reality for many Americans.

Tantamount to treason Tantamount to treason, acting like an innocent bystander, the fake media suppresses and bastardizes any positive news emanating from The White House while championing anti-American rhetoric. So it’s this pervasive misinformation that artificially creates racial tension and escalates political friction. Instead of following the facts, America’s fake media manipulates public opinion and orchestrates fake news to steer the country toward a borderless socialist land mass. This leftist propaganda empire does not deserve to be thought of as a real media source any more than Bill Cosby aka Dr. Cliff Huxtable deserves to be considered an authentic doctor. In both cases, Cosby and the fake media are pretending to be something they are not. But the devastation and ultimate ruin produced by systemic media deception are much worse than actors doing their job on screen. Nobody in their right mind would put their actual health needs in the hands of a Dr. Huxtable whereas millions of Americans put their trust and information needs in the hands of fraudulent, politically driven journalists, editors, and owners. “Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press…” underscores the importance of a free press. Unfortunately, America is without that essential element needed for a free society. Only in a media-driven distortion could you have record low unemployment, a thriving economy, and riots.

American politics has a courtroom where only the left is allowed to present the evidence Although a certain amount of fake news has always been around, the current counterfeit media has never before been so openly biased against conservative Republicans or a sitting Republican President. Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke was correct when he stated, that fake news was born in August 2014 in Ferguson MO. It was then that the ‘Hands up, Don’t shoot lie’ was created by radical leftists and promoted by the fake media to stir up racial unrest. It could also be said that ethnic strife was brought back from the dead in July 2009 when President Obama said that police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, “acted stupidly” in arresting a black Harvard professor at his home. Before George Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon Martin, he made a 911 call which was recorded. “This guy looks like he’s up to no good. Or he’s on drugs or something. It’s raining, and he’s just walking around, looking about.” said Zimmerman. The police dispatcher then asked, “OK, and this guy — is he black, white or Hispanic?” whereby Zimmerman responded, “He looks black.” Later on, NBC’s Today Show played an edited version for their audience of the recorded conversation between Zimmerman and the police dispatcher which sounded like this. “This guy looks like he’s up to no good. He looks black.” NBC, a proud member of the fake media, has never given a full account as to how the recording could have been edited in such a deceitful manner. Two groups clash in Charlottesville, but the fake media blame only “white nationalists.” Maxime Waters calls for leftists to gather around Republicans and push back, Hillary Clinton states that you can’t be civil to people who don’t believe in far left ideas and former Attorney General, Eric Holder tells an audience to “kick” their political opponents yet it’s conservatives and President Trump the fake media lays the blame on when violence erupts. And with a monopoly in disseminating information, the leftist controlled media directs public opinion on the matter. American politics has a courtroom where only the left is allowed to present the evidence. All the evidence in the world means absolutely nothing if people don’t know about it. And millions of Americans are denied an adequate source of unbiased information. Conservatives may have the facts, but the left is in sole possession of interpreting and releasing what Americans hear, see and ultimately believe.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.