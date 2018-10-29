Meanwhile, Hell has open borders. Everyone is welcome. Oh, and expect a wait if you are from New Jersey, we hear your line will be very long

The Garden State of Corruption, Deviant Sex Crimes and Its Mob of High-Minded-Elite Citizens



STOP New Jersey! It is impossible for you to be this blind and ignorant to the facts that now both of your Senators have been accused of being deviant sexual predators. You can no longer claim cognitive dissonance, to having not just one but two of your criminally narcissistic Senators—Bob Menendez being charged with statutory rape of young girls and now Cory Booker with the alleged deviate sexual assault of a man—while you, New Jersey, are becoming the laughing stock of the entire country.

You may be a lifelong liberal who has always voted for the Democrat, but are you paying close attention RIGHT NOW?! And, by that we don’t mean the propaganda from CNN, NYTimes and other sources of fake news. Are you aware of how far to the left your party has gone? Also, you might not be aware of how much of the funding for Bob Menendez’s campaign is coming from the DNC and huge donations from out-of-state, because the radical Democrats are in a panic mode, where mostly they fear being arrested after the #DECLASSIFICATION, and cannot afford to lose a dark blue state like New Jersey. It was playwright David Mamet who made the observation that, “...in order for democrats, liberals, and progressives to continue their illogical belief systems, they have to pretend not-to-know-a-lot-of-things.” Pretending is just another form of lying to oneself as long as you can claim not-to-know, or that this does not matter to you, as it removes yourself from any liability on your part. And, of course, the more you deny the truth to yourself, the more you believe your own fabrications with less and less connection to your conscience mind. Denial of the truth allows you acceptance with your peers who likewise see no evil and hear no evil. People are saying, how only in New Jersey, not counting some politically unstable banana republic that is, could we find a Senator up for reelection after being charged in court with having sex with minors on many occasions. If not for a hung jury, Bob Menendez would be a convicted felon, in jail where he belongs. How can anyone vote for such an obvious despicable criminal, unless of course, pedophilia is acceptable to you, as long as it’s not your young daughters who are being raped, that is. And, now not to be outdone, there is a report that Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker was involved in his own alleged deviant sexual assault, this time with a man, which has earned him his latest moniker, ‘Caligula’.

So, we now find that Menendez is potentially an alleged pedophile and Booker an alleged homosexual rapist. What say you, New Jersey? This behavior is somehow acceptable to you? These actions can not come under the heading of ‘it’s none of my business what they do behind closed doors’. These are felonious crimes against our laws which are likely being committed by your elected Senators. One night, as a New York City Police Officer, we arrested a number of male prostitutes, and during the booking process a few of them began, obviously bragging for the sake of us ‘straight cops’, by asking one another, “So, what famous person have you been with lately?” Four or five of them agreed that they had all been with this very-high-level politician, who will not be identified here, but a hint for those curious enough to research it, there was a bridge in New York City named in his ‘honor’, and it was not George Washington. I share this story with you today based on my wide-eyed-reaction where one of them purposely looked back at me in his put-on-gay-condescending-voice saying, “Oh, you prude. You seem surprised to find out that he goes both ways. Don’t you realize that he writes the laws for you to obey, they are not for him. And, he proves this to himself how he is above even the laws-of-nature [as you might call them] by having sex with us…” Although, that incident occurred many years ago, I still remember asking myself, what kind of world do we live in where the people in the highest levels of our government, where these pompous sexual perverts’ oath of office and their marriage vows, mean nothing to them

Continued below... Today, the same amoral arrogance has been passed through generations of lawmakers, now adding the possibility of sex with young children for their deviantt gratification. As it is now known, for the past ten years or so, Congress has made $64 million or more in payoffs from an unbeknownst-to-the-taxpayer-slush-fund for silencing the women and/or men (and now possibly children) that they would otherwise be accused of sexually assaulting. If our legislators have trouble keeping personal commitments made to their spouses, and families, of what value then would a promise be that they made to you their constituents? Laws are not made for them, they are made only for you, the little people. When we vote (hire) sexual deviants to represent us in Congress, what does that say of who we are? What does that say of who we have become? It was John Adams who warned us that, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other “ Hmmm… ‘wholly inadequate’ sounds just about who we have become. I have posted this in the past, and believe it to be more relative today. We must turn to God, come together and repent our sins before it is too late. Tucker Carlson got it right. Our passage through life in America these days appears to be aboard a Ship of Fools. See no evil. Hear no evil. And, I’ll leave you with one final thought: We are told that Heaven has a massive wall and a well-guarded gate with a very strict policy of who can get in and who cannot. Meanwhile, Hell has open borders. Everyone is welcome. Oh, and expect a wait if you are from New Jersey, we hear your line will be very long.

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.