The hidden hand has given the orders and moves on

The Hidden Hand

noun—an unknown force or influence believed to be the cause of certain, often unfortunate, events—Collins English Dictionary. Copyright © HarperCollins Publishers The Scarlet Letter: The Scarlet Letter explores guilt and revenge Judge Brett Kavanugh is, by all accounts, a terrific jurist and a decent gentleman who believes, who trusts, in our Constitution and carries a copy with him.

But in today’s superheated political atmosphere following the electoral victory of Donald Trump, who kept Hillary Clinton from her throne, her palanquins, her government servants, her satraps, her data warehouse and her soon to be reupholstered Air Force One, with a now mid-term election right around the corner, it’s time to release the mentally challenged New Democrat Party brownshirts to make a hash of his hearings, find new old damning evidence and bring these hearings to a screeching halt. For two days we watched the unbalanced leaders of tomorrow, the troubled millennials of today, the cantering imbeciles of the left, cut their senseless capers on the Senate floor and be removed, one after another. Then we had the pleasure to soak up the utter inanity of that self-styled Spartacus, Cory Booker, as he foamed at the mouth and rolled his eyes while offering a salacious piece of classified evidence, even though it wasn’t, purporting to show that honest Judge Kavanaugh was a “dog whistle” hollering racist while the paper in question which Booker flaunted, in violation of Senate rules, showed precisely the opposite. Booker, of course, wants to unseat President Trump in 2020 and this bit of outré theater of the absurd is cementing the basis for his barefoot run through the marigolds. But something, following Booker’s capers, was missing. That September hearing surprise. A new Neville Chamberlain waving a scrap of paper promising an end to Kavanaugh and Trump. Who would it be in the midnight hour in the Garden of the Finzi Continas? Could it be Dianne Feinstein who was so recently spurned by her party leadership going into the CA primaries and desperately needs a coup and sits at the top slot on the panel? ‘So, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and CA Senator Kevin De León will square off in a contest (this fall) that will pit her decades of political strength as a moderate against his potential appeal to progressives, unaffiliated voters and Latinos (and, we may cagily assume, the dead). Much of the race will probably focus on Feinstein’s resistance, or perceived lack thereof, to the Trump administration. Liberal activists criticized Feinstein last fall for indicating she could work with the administration, though her tone has hardened in the last year as she has more vocally opposed the president’s policies.’ (LA Times, 6/6/2018, Sarah D. Wire)

So we have a wounded Feinstein trying to cement her anti-Trump creds when all of a sudden she receives a scarlet letter from a certain Catherine Blasey Ford claiming that Kavanaugh assaulted her, that she feared he’d “kill her”, that she “passed a lie detector test"given by a former FBI agent, that she told her therapist about it, then she wrote it all down and sent it at the behest of her stellar attorney to a quivering Ms. Feinstein. Whoa, another last minute Anita Hill moment, never brought up when Brett was affirmed for the lower courts? Could it be that only now was this torpedo worthy of being fired when the USS Kavanaugh blundered into the cross hairs in Feinstein’s periscope, which carries the hopes and aspirations of so many of us? So many deplorables, so many honest working folk, that this ship must be sunk? Well, hold on my friends, there’s more, much more to this story The blog sites PacificPundit.com and TruePundit.com show that Catherine Blasey Ford’s brother, Ralph Blasey III, was once employed by the law firm of Baker & Hostetler LLP, but left that firm in 2004. The Daily Caller reported that Baker & Hostetler paid a company called Fusion GPS seven payments totaling more than a half million dollars in 2016. Fusion GPS is best known as the procurer of the phony Russian dossier on then-candidate Donald J. Trump. Fusion GPS was the shadowy Democrat “dirty tricks” group hired by Planned Parenthood to produce the fake forensic analysis that supposedly “debunked” the Center for Medical Progress’ undercover videos. The series of CMP videos released in 2015 showed Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price they could receive for aborted baby body parts. Catherine Blasey Ford’s attorney Deborah Katz is the vice president on the board of Project On Government Oversight (POGO), according to FrontPageMag.com. POGO is a group funded by the decidedly destructive anti-American anti-Democratic billionaire George Soros, according to Forbes.com. Must the hidden hand in so many disturbing equations belong to George Soros?

Continued below... Katz is also a heavy donor to left wing Democrat causes, including a couple you may recall, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. Was it her money or that of Soros, I wonder? How come this politically connected attorney just happened to become Ford’s attorney at a time when her somewhat hazy allegations against Kavanaugh would strike with a scarlet letter at the most inopportune time? ‘Are the Ford allegations just another page from the Democrat play-book to smear and defame those who pose a threat to abortion, their most sacred cow? Are the attacks an attempt to drive Kavanaugh from power and thereby protect the unfettered right to abortion?’ (September 18, 2018, Operation Rescue) The hidden hand has given the orders and moves on. And Dianne Feinstein, no Kamala Harris (D-CA) when it comes to fashion and Jimmy Choo shoes, is at war with her party leadership in California while she see seeks a magic bullet in DC, will always be in debt to the enriching powers of the hidden hand and the scarlet letter.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

John Burtis is a former Broome County, NY firefighter, a retired Santa Monica, CA, police officer. He obtained his BA in European History at Boston University and is fluent in German. He resides in NH with his wife, Betsy.

Older articles by John Burits