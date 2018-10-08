The Huffington Post wants you to know: Russia loves Brett Kavanaugh

I thought the left was absurd when it was minimizing the seriousness of Russia as a threat. It was only six years ago! Now there’s a Russian behind every closet door, and in the bed of every Republican – all because they decided the narrative that wo

I’m surprised they didn’t think of this before now. It’s even more perfect than accusing him of an ancient sexual assault that can never be proven or disproven. He’s tight with the Russians! And if you haven’t found any evidence to prove it, well, that just shows you haven’t looked hard enough.

Yes, the HuffPo is beyond ridiculous, but we keep an eye on it anyway because this is where you find the most outlandish things that the masses on the left are nonetheless entirely willing to believe. Here, too, is the home of dopey narratives that are nonetheless embraced uncritically by lefties across the country. The HuffPo knows its readership, and they know these people will jump reflexively at any suggestion that a hated conservative is in cahoots with the Kremlin. So, absurd or not, hey, why not? Russian TV pundit and media official Dmitry Kiselyov, chosen for his role by Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this week dismissed the sexual assault accusation against Kavanaugh by research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford as “like a joke.” Kiselyov said Kavanaugh’s confirmation was held up by “malignant feminism,” which he blasted as a “tool for extortion.” The “plague of malignant feminism is moving from America to Europe and toward Russia as well,” he charged on “Vesti Nedeli” (News of the Week) on Rossiya, a state-owned channel that reaches 90 percent of Russian households. It involves “infected ladies [who] project their sexual fantasies onto men who have a successful life and career, accusing them of attempted rape,” he said. Kiselyov has called women “monkeys” and “witches” on Russian TV and has said he believes feminists should be imprisoned or committed to mental institutions, The Daily Beast reported. His rants eerily echo recent attacks on women by Trump.

Trump has made “attacks on women”? Or has he criticized specific women for specific things? Remember, we’re building narratives here, not dealing in objective reality. I’m sure Justice Kavanaugh will be huddling with Vladimir Putin shortly to ensure that the SCOTUS is doing the bidding of the Russkies, and he’ll report back to Comrade Trump on how the operation is going. I thought the left was absurd when it was minimizing the seriousness of Russia as a threat. It was only six years ago! Now there’s a Russian behind every closet door, and in the bed of every Republican – all because they decided the narrative that would work for them had changed. They are nothing if not agile.

