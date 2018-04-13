The Humboldt bus crash, white privilege and the media

The mainstream media coverage was extensive. This reportage led to a moment of silence in Arlington, Texas before a Blue Jays/Rangers game. And Prime Minister Trudeau took time from doing who know what he does all day to take a call from President Trump who expressed his condolences. Without this extensive coverage, news of the deaths of mainly young people would have been restricted to those who live in and around the small city of Humboldt with a population of around 6,000.



While people have a right to be angry at Loreto’s tweet, it must be asked what exactly she meant when she wrote “the maleness, the youthfulness and the whiteness of the victims are, of course, playing a significant role.” Ordinary hard working taxpaying Canadians who were moved by the seemingly senseless deaths of so many young people assumed she was speaking about them. But there is another interpretation indicating Loreto’s comments are not that farfetched.



It is doubtful the freelance journalist was speaking about ordinary Canadians. The progressive elites have no idea how ordinary people live or what they think and there are plenty of examples to illustrate this point. One is the Manhattan socialite who, after the 1980 American presidential election could not understand how Ronald Reagan won because no one she knew voted for him. A better and more recent example are the political and media elites who to this day have no understanding of how Donald Trump ended up in the Oval Office instead of their beloved Hillary. Closer to home, a lot of people, including members of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, have no clue how someone like Doug Ford could win the leadership and be poised to become the next premier of the province.



As far as saying the players’ maleness and whiteness played a significant role, they undoubtedly do in Loreto’s world. Does anyone really think if a bunch of inner city black kids were killed on their way to play a championship basketball game, the media coverage would have been as extensive? To progressives, blacks and other minorities are not really people; they are members of a group who the left likes to use to portray as victims in order to further their political agenda. Such a crash would have likely been a one day story.



Ordinary Canadians should not be upset at Loreto’s tweet. She really wasn’t talking about you, she was talking about herself and the progressive world she inhabits.