The IG report sheds light on the fact that Conservative Americans are at a significant disadvantage in the struggle against the left to preserve the Union

The IG Report Is Historical



The recently released IG Report heavily criticising the actions of former FBI Director James Comey and lead FBI investigative agent Peter Strzok’s handling of the Hillary private server scandal as well as alledged Russian collusion but concluding that there was no evidence of bias in the final decision, is the equivalent of the IG completing a report on Chef Bobby Flay’s book, “From My Kitchen to Your Table” and finding no evidence of any recipes. Reasonable Americans across the country rightfully have found the IG’s report to be thorough on evidentiary content but ridiculous regarding conclusion.

Nevertheless, the IG’s report is historical and monumental for several reasons. For starters, the report uncovers the reality of a deep state, where high ranking government officials used their power and operated outside department rules and regulations as well as the law to disqualify a legitimately elected U.S. President. Whereas before the report’s release, one could argue that the belief in a deep state was the stuff reserved for tin foil hat wearing quacks, now to deny the existence of the deep state is to deny reality. The second gift of the IG’s report exposes the reality of a conspiracy. In the report, when FBI lawyer Lisa Page asked FBI agent Strzok if Trump would be President, Strzok replied, “No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” The key word is “we” which includes a high ranking official in the person of Strzok and points to one or more persons working with him in stopping Trump which is the definition of a conspiracy. Again, before the report’s release, just mentioning the term conspiracy could force a person to lose credibility. Now, with the hard evidence showing that two senior FBI agents, instrumental in the investigations, communicated their need to take down a President, makes a claim legitimate. It was Trey Gowdy, as chairman of the Benghazi Committee, who uncovered Clinton’s use of a private email server, not the fourth estate. It was Republicans working on congressional committees that uncovered inconsistencies regarding the FBI’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server, not the fourth estate. And although not part of the Hillary server scandal, it was not the fourth estate but instead The House Intelligence Committee that exposed the Steele discredited dossier that was central to the FBI’s FISA application.

Left’s war is without regard to the rule of law, honesty or integrity and is buttressed by the propaganda network which only gives the left’s side to any story These facts lead to a less apparent but very significant uncovering of the IG’s report which is the exposing of the mutual objectives and close connection between the left, and a propaganda network masquerading as an objective truth-seeking entity incorrectly identified as the nations media. The facts proving massive bias and corruption by FBI Director Comey brought out in the IG report should have been exposed long ago and communicated to the public by the media if this country had a real press. But the fact that this propaganda network either ignored or hid the facts away from the public regarding these dangerous activities as they occurred points to a common goal by the left and the propaganda network. The short-term goal by both is the removal of President Trump from office with the long-range goal being the dismantling of The United States Constitution and the forced changing of the direction of the country into a socialist, globalist landmass without a national identity. The IG report sheds light on the fact that Conservative Americans are at a significant disadvantage in the struggle against the left to preserve the Union. While conservatives pour over legal precedence and debate the ethics of their actions, the left’s war is without regard to the rule of law, honesty or integrity and is buttressed by the propaganda network which only gives the left’s side to any story. (c) 2018 Rick Hayes

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.