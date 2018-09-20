Inside Judicial Watch:

THE LATEST REVELATION on Bruce Ohr & the Clinton-DNC Dossier

In this edition of “Inside Judicial Watch,” JW Senior Attorney Ramona Cotca joins host Jerry Dunleavy to discuss the latest developments in our battle to get to the truth about the Department of Justice’s relationship with Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that produced the Clinton-DNC dossier on Trump.





